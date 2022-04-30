ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting the standard for modeling the spread of infectious diseases

By Michael Nikolaou
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 epidemic brought to the forefront the value of mathematical modelling for infectious diseases as a guide to help manage a formidable challenge for human health. A standard dynamic model widely used for a spreading epidemic separates a population into compartments-each comprising individuals at a similar stage before, during, or...

