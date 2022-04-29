ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Midnight In A Perfect World: Apt E

kexp.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApt E is the collaborative project of Seattle-based friends Cameron Kelly (aka tondiue) and Maxwell Washburn. Operating as a DJ duo, a record label, and a party series, Apt E was founded in 2017 through Cameron and Maxwell's deep shared love for music of any and all...

www.kexp.org

Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

New Nordic folk outfit Nebala introduce themselves with epic video for Laþu

Former Heilung vocalist and Northman actor and singer Jonas Lorentzen launches new project Nebala with an epic video for Laþu, which you can watch in full below. Laþu is taken from the upcoming Nebala debut album Lustuz Laþu Wōþuz Alu through ByNorse Music on July 29. Spearheaded by Lorentzen, Nebala also features Sebastian Gainsbourough (Vessel, The Northman), Kjell Braaten (Wardruna) as well as Doctor Mathias Nordvig (Professor of Pre-Christian Religion at CU Boulder) and Philosopher Naina Gupta (University of Kingston) assisting in the conceptual development.
MUSIC
NME

HAAi: the creator of a high-flying, vibrant electronic wonderland

The story of HAAi, aka Teneil Throssell, is peppered with moments of serendipitous timing, but it’s taken her ten years to create an album in any form. ‘Baby, We’re Ascending’, released on Mute [Depeche Mode, New Order] on May 27, is HAAi’s debut album across all her previous artistic iterations, and it’s a sprawling, meaty body of work that shows just who HAAi is and what she intends to do. When she first arrived in London from Australia, Throssell was in a psych band that soon fell apart. She then began collecting records and playing DJ sets before she became the resident DJ at Brixton club Phonox, learning to produce in her own time. She put out EPs on her own label Coconut Beats before Mute picked up her 2019 EP, ‘Systems Up, Windows Down’.
MUSIC
NPR

Albert Ayler made sublime music. The world was not ready

A tenor saxophone hops over an interval like it's a turnstile. And for a moment, the energy alight from two hours of hard-blown, soul-cleansing music seems on the edge of redoubling its power. But fingers fly over piano keys to settle on floating blocks of sound — restless, yet slow, like a train chugging up a hill. The saxophone responds in kind, not so much dancing or dragging around the melody, but reshaping its purpose: resilient, beautiful, final. "Music is the healing force of the universe," a voice intones with deep vibrato, as sax, piano, upright bass and skittering drums undulate, seemingly in perfect waveform with the vibration. The stately theme, one that's been echoed by several musicians over many decades, exalts not its creators but creation.
MUSIC
Variety

Omar Apollo Brings Mariachi and Corridos to the Shrine: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. With three EPs and a full-length studio album under his belt, Omar Apollo’s “Desvelado” tour setlist makes careful selections from the musician’s projects. But the latest addition to his catalog – the masterful and eclectic “Ivory,” with its creative immersion and genre-bending style — is what prompted the Mexican-American singer to fully unleash during his sold-out Los Angeles show at the Shrine on Friday night. A wall of synchronized screams greeted the 24-year-old onto the stage as the gentle strums and guitar melodies of his opener, “Talk,” washed over the crowded hall. Despite wrestling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Loudwire

Mick Jagger Praises Machine Gun Kelly + Yungblud for Bringing ‘Life’ To Rock Music Today

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has pointed to both Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud as two younger acts who are bringing "life" to rock music today. While KISS' Gene Simmons continues to proliferate outdated theories as to why he has perceived rock to be dead for nearly a decade now, Jagger appears to have his finger on the pulse of what's happening today, as evidenced by the sentiments he expressed during a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, as reported by the U.K.'s The Independent.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES
NME

Wolf Parade to play ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full with reunited classic line-up

Wolf Parade have announced a series of shows where they will play their 2005 debut ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full – with the same line-up that recorded it. The tour, announced earlier this week (April 26), will see the return of keyboardist Hadji Bakara to the band for the first time in 14 years. Bakara left the group in 2008, shortly after the release of their second album ‘At Mount Zoomer’, to pursue an academic career. It’s the second line-up change in as many years for the band, who saw the departure of multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro last year.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neneh Cherry, Sia Collaborate for New Version of ‘Manchild’

Click here to read the full article. Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up. The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music. “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

May 2022 New Music Releases

The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month. Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a...
MUSIC
The Independent

Whiskey Riff

Eric Church To Release Fan Club Exclusive ‘&’ Album To The General Public

Nearly a year ago, Eric Church debuted one of the most ambitious and comprehensive projects of his entire career, Heart & Soul. The record was a groundbreaking one for Chief, as every single song was recorded during a month-long stay up in the mountains. Writing in the mornings and recorded by night, Eric and company emerged from that retreat with a triple album ready to go. Titled Heart & Soul, the “&” part of the record was a fan club exclusive, […] The post Eric Church To Release Fan Club Exclusive ‘&’ Album To The General Public first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
The Boot

Smith & Yarn Team Up With Rissi Palmer for Moving Anthem ‘Never Be Alone’ [PREMIERE]

Portland-based, award-winning talents Aaron Nigel Smith and Andy Furgeson have teamed up for a unique, family friendly new project. Under the moniker of Smith & Yarn, the pair are set to release their first collaborative album on April 29, which includes an array of special guests. Their anthemic, heartfelt track "Never Be Alone," which The Boot is excited to exclusively premiere today, features stunning guest vocals from Rissi Palmer.
MUSIC
TBR News Media

The Jazz Loft announces May schedule of events

The following events are scheduled at the Jazz Loft for May 2022 :. The Jazz Loft Trio will perform songs made famous by Frank Sinatra . The Young at Heart series is a monthly afternoon themed jazz concert series. Tickets:$10. Wed. 5/4 Jazz Loft Trio & Jam 7:00 PM. The...
STONY BROOK, NY
NME

Watch Arcade Fire play their first UK show in four years at London’s KOKO

Arcade Fire returned to London last night (April 29) with a special show at the newly opened KOKO – watch the performance and see the setlist below. The Canadian band made their first UK live appearance since 2018 at the Camden Town venue, which had been closed for three years for a £70million restoration and redevelopment.
MUSIC

