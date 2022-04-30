Remembering The Oscars at Portsmouth Kings Theatre

NEW YORK -- Ariana DeBose, star of the screen and stage, will host this year's Tony Awards. DeBose recently played Anita in Stephen Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" and won an Oscar for best supporting actress. She is also a theater veteran, with roles in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "Hamilton," "A Bronx Tale," "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," "Bring It On: The Musical" and "Company.""I'm coming home!" DeBose said in a statement Wednesday. "I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights...
Comments / 0