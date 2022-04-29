City Hall’s Clock Tower lights up blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Louisville – Throughout the month of April, blue pinwheels pop up in front of businesses and homes to raise awareness about child abuse. Instead of blue pinwheels, City Hall’s historic Clock Tower will light up blue this weekend in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Metro Council President David James (D-6) hopes lighting the Clock Tower will also bring awareness to ECHO, the Exploited Children’s Help Organization. ECHO was established in 1983 after 12-year-old Ann Gotlib disappeared from the Bashford Manor mall in Louisville.

The organization provides support services to children impacted by child abuse, and it also educates children and adults on how to prevent child abuse in the first place. ECHO teaches children strategies to handle bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, and all types of abuse. And adults can learn how to recognize the sings of child abuse and how to report it.

According to Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK), there were nearly 39,000 Child Protective Services with concurrent Domestic Violence reports made in Kentucky last year.

Resources

These organizations offer resources for anyone wanting to learn how to help prevent child abuse or how to educate children on their right to be safe: