Molecular dynamics simulations of the secondary-binding site in disaccharide-modified glycopeptide antibiotics

By Olatunde P. Olademehin
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOritavancin is a semisynthetic glycopeptide antibiotic used to treat severe infections by multidrug-resistant Gram-positive pathogens. Oritavancin is known to be a thousand times more potent than vancomycin against Gram-positive bacteria due to the additional interactions with bacterial peptidoglycan (PG) facilitated by a secondary-binding site. The presence of this secondary-binding site is...

