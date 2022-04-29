ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Available off bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Choi (elbow) is feeling better and is available off the bench if needed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Garlick smashes 2 homers, Twins lineup erupts to even series with Rays

Kyle Garlick hit two home runs and Max Kepler delivered three RBI to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. Garlick provided offense early for the Twins, hitting a home run in the first inning off Tampa starter Shane McClanahan. Although McClanahan went on to strike out 12 batters on the afternoon, Chris Archer was just as good, limiting the Rays to one run and two hits and three walks over four innings of work.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Rays and Twins play, winner claims 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (12-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-9, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (0-0, 3.48 ERA, .97 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rays: Josh Fleming (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Inside The Rays

Josh Lowe's First MLB Homer Helps Rays Pound Twins, 6-1

Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe and Mike Zunino have all been struggling at the plate for Tampa Bay, but they unloaded on Friday night at the same time, and helped the Rays to an easy 6-1 win over the red-hot Minnesota Twins, who had won seven straight games. Josh Lowe and Zunino both homered for the first time this season, and it was Lowe's first big-league homer.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Rays' Harold Ramirez sitting Friday

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Minnesota Twins. Ramirez started the last two games and three of the past four. Josh Lowe is shifting into the designated hitter role on Friday and batting cleanup, while Brandon Lowe is in the leadoff role. Randy Arozarena is returning to the order to man right field and hit fifth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino (biceps) back Friday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (biceps) is back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Minnesota Twins. Zunino exited Tuesday's contest and then sat out the next two games. He is back at catcher on Friday and batting seventh. Rene Pinto is out of the lineup after starting the past two.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Scheduled to start Sunday

Fleming will start Sunday's game against Twins, radio broadcaster Steve Carney reports. Fleming has worked as a starter and as a reliever this season, and he will start Sunday for the second time. Don't expect him to be out there too long, as he has not gone more than 3.1 innings in any of his four appearances to date.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Will Smith and His Wife Expecting a Baby Girl

At the ripe age of 24, Will Smith, and his wife Cara, are officially starting a family. The couple is expecting a a child this year and this week, the Smiths revealed the gender in an Instagram post. Will Smith is a soon-to-be girl dad and based on his reactions...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Scratched with hamstring injury

Franco was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins due to right hamstring tightness, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. As a result of Franco's late removal from the lineup, designated hitter Manuel Margot will now bat second for the Rays, while Taylor Walls shifts over from third base to cover Franco's usual position at shortstop. The Rays haven't provided word on the extent of Franco's injury, so he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Oakland until manager Kevin Cash elaborates further on the matter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sits for series finale

Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. The Rays are opposing a right-handed pitcher (Josh Winder) in the series finale, but the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will nonetheless find himself out of the lineup in what could just be a maintenance day. Brett Phillips will pick up a start in center field in place of Kiermaier, who went 1-for-7 with a base hit between the first two games of the series.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Two rehab games on tap

Manager Kevin Cash said Mejia (illness) will play in rehab games at the Rays' spring facility in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Monday and Tuesday before being re-evaluated, Joey Johnston of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing his quarantine and clearing all protocols related...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Opportunities likely to increase

Walls will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins. He'll be filling at shortstop for the first time since April 18 after Wander Franco was a late scratch from the lineup due to right hamstring tightness. Even if Franco's injury results in only a one-game absence, Walls is expected to see his starting opportunities grow over the next week after Ji-Man Choi (elbow) was placed on the injured list Sunday. While Choi is out of commission, Yandy Diaz is expected to see more work at first base, which should open up more reps at the hot corner for Walls.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Could face minimum IL stint

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Choi (elbow) took swings in the batting cage Saturday prior to being placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Though Choi was deactivated Sunday, the move is retroactive to Thursday, making him eligible to return from the IL in as little as a week. The Rays aren't ruling out the possibility of that happening, as Choi is already said to be showing improvement following Saturday's hitting session. According to Joey Johnston of the Tampa Bay Times, Cash added that he expects Choi to join the team for its upcoming West Coast road trip, which runs from Monday through May 11 and includes stops in Oakland, Seattle and Anaheim.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Receives promotion

The Rays recalled Paredes from Triple-A Durham on Sunday. He'll join the big club for the first time after the Rays optioned him to Durham following his acquisition from the Tigers on April 4. The 23-year-old infielder got off to a hot start to the campaign at Durham, slashing .270/.356/.500 with 10 extra-base hits and 15 RBI across 87 plate appearances. The righty-hitting Paredes could be an option to fill a short-side platoon role at either third or second base while he's up with the Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

