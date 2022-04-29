Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Available off bench

Walls will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins. He'll be filling at shortstop for the first time since April 18 after Wander Franco was a late scratch from the lineup due to right hamstring tightness. Even if Franco's injury results in only a one-game absence, Walls is expected to see his starting opportunities grow over the next week after Ji-Man Choi (elbow) was placed on the injured list Sunday. While Choi is out of commission, Yandy Diaz is expected to see more work at first base, which should open up more reps at the hot corner for Walls.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO