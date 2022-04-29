ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' J.D. Davis: May be available Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Manager Buck Showalter said Davis (foot) is feeling much better and could be available off the bench Friday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

NBC New York

Mets Part Ways With Robinson Cano

The New York Mets designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday, parting ways with a former All-Star whose career has been tainted by performance-enhancing drugs. There had been speculation the Mets might let Cano go Monday, given MLB's deadline to reduce rosters to 26 players. This is a developing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0. New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox demote ex-Yankees prospect

The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series Friday with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Rob Refsnyder won’t be on hand for the game. That’s because he was demoted Friday as the Red Sox made a handful of roster moves, according to Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Four...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Day

Dr. I: The Yankees are just as bad as their fans

Idle Thoughts, while waiting for the Kentucky Derby, Celts-Bucks and for dopey Tanner Houck to get vaccinated and actually help his team:. • Dr. Idle, Dr. I to his close friends, is a little disgusted today with the Yankees. It's been a week since the "hooligans," as John Sterling fittingly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Buck Showalter
Big Frog 104

New York Yankees’ John Sterling Lasting Test Of Time As Club’s Voice

I'm a fan of John Sterling. Long before Sterling began his 33-season (and counting) tenure as the lead radio voice of the New York Yankees in 1989, I was following his career. His well known calls of "Ball game over. Yankees win. Theeeee Yankees win", or when a Bronx Bomber has slugged a home run, and listeners along the Yankees' radio network are treated to - "It is high. It is far. It is gone", I could pick out Sterling voice out of a line up of sportscasters with one ear tied behind my back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets' Taijuan Walker Produces Strong Outing In Return From IL

Although the Mets' offense struggled, leaving 13 men on-base, and the bullpen coughed up the lead in a flat 4-1 loss to the Phillies, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker's performance was a shining bright spot for New York on Saturday night. In Walker's return from the 10-day injured list, the righty...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Joey Gallo faces injury scare just as he hits his stride

The start to the 2022 season has been tumultuous for Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, but he’s finally starting to hit his stride after recording his first RBI this past week. Gallo is currently hitting .180 on the season but is still climbing back from being virtually useless as an offensive piece over 21 games. So far this season, Gallo hosts a 42% strikeout rate, 11.6% walk rate, and .295 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Davidson was designated for assignment following Sunday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA

