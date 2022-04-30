ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

May 2022 – Out & About in the Heart Katy

Cover picture for the articleThe Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and the City of Sugar Land celebrated...

KHOU

Meet your Pride Houston 2022 Parade grand marshals

HOUSTON — The 2022 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration is in June and now we know who the grand marshals for the parade will be. The parade is June 25 in downtown Houston at 7 p.m., right after the festival. There will be six grand marshals in all, four of whom were decided on in an online vote. And here they are...
HOUSTON, TX
Katy, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Art, TX
Covering Katy

Katy ISD Announces 2021-2022 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

KATY, TX [April 29, 2022] – Katy ISD is proud to announce the top two students from each high school who have ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. These students have worked extremely hard from the first day of their ninth-grade year until their senior year. Many of them are now moving on to renowned colleges and universities throughout the nation. The 2021-2022 valedictorians and salutatorians are:
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Here are 8 Houston-area cruises, boat tours perfect for spring, summer

For those with nautical inclinations but no ship to call their own, here are eight Houston-area boats – from a pontoon to a yacht – offering daytime and evening sightseeing tours, and dinner and dancing cruises. Ivory Bill, Big Thicket National Preserve. The historic Collier’s Ferry Park is...
HOUSTON, TX

