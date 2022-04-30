ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Differential expression of circulating miRNAs after alemtuzumab induction therapy in lung transplantation

By A. Benazzo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlemtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD52, used as induction therapy after lung transplantation (LTx). Its engagement produces a long-lasting immunodepletion; however, the mechanisms driving cell reconstitution are poorly defined. We hypothesized that miRNAs are involved in this process. The expression of a set of miRNAs, cytokines and co-signaling molecules was...

Nature.com

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in liver transplantation

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Liver transplant recipients (n"‰="‰61) showed improved humoral immune response after a third BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (P"‰<"‰0.0001). The activated T cell counts and the levels of anti-RBD IgG and neutralizing antibodies were increased after the third dose (P"‰="‰0.008, P"‰<"‰0.0001 and P"‰<"‰0.0001, respectively). Adverse effects, reported by 37% of recipients, were mild.
Nature.com

Probiotic supplementation for neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions: guidelines for future research

Our pilot RCT found that probiotic supplementation with the three-strain bifidobacterial product (B. breve M-16V, B. longum subsp. infantis M-63 and B. longum subsp. longum BB536) attenuates gut dysbiosis, increases stool short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) levels and improves the growth of head circumference in neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions (CGISC). In this article, we have provided guidelines for designing future multicentre RCTs based on the experience gained from our pilot RCT. The recommendations include advice about sample size, potential confounders, outcomes of interest, probiotic strain selection, storage, dose, duration and microbial quality assurance, collection of stool samples, storage and analysis and reporting. Following these guidelines will increase the validity of future RCTs in this area and hence confidence in their results.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic forecasting of severe acute graft-versus- host disease after transplantation

Correction to: Nature Computational Science https://doi.org/10.1038/s43588-022-00213-4, published online 28 March 2022. At the time this article was originally published, the authors' application to deposit a desensitized aGOAT dataset with the PRC National Genomics Data Center was still under review. After publication of this work, the Chinese government has approved the archiving of the aGOAT dataset at the PRC National Genomics Data Center (NGDC) in April, 2022 (ref. no. 2022BAT1224). Accordingly, the authors have made the dataset publicly accessible at the NGDC website (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/omix/release/OMIX001095/). The Data availability statement has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com

Mosaic attenuation in non-fibrotic areas as a predictor of non-usual interstitial pneumonia pathologic diagnosis

The new radiological diagnostic criteria for diagnosing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) seek to optimize the indications for surgical lung biopsy (SLB). We applied the new criteria to a retrospective series of patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) who underwent SLB in order to analyse the correlation between the radiological findings suggestive of another diagnosis (especially mosaic attenuation and its location with respect to fibrotic areas) and the usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) pathologic diagnosis. Two thoracic radiologists reviewed the HRCT images of 83 patients with ILD and SLB, describing the radiological findings and patterns based on the new criteria. The association of each radiological finding with radiological patterns and histology was analysed. Mosaic attenuation is highly prevalent in both the UIP and non-UIP pathologic diagnosis and with similar frequency (80.0% vs. 78.6%). However, the presence of significant mosaic attenuation (â‰¥"‰3 lobes) only in non-fibrotic areas was observed in 60.7% of non-UIP pathologic diagnosis compared to 20.0% in UIP. This finding was associated with other diagnoses different from IPF, mostly connective tissue disease-associated interstitial lung disease (CTD-ILD) and hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP). In our series of pathologically confirmed ILD, mosaic attenuation in non-fibrotic areas was a predictor of non-UIP pathologic diagnosis, and was associated with other diagnoses different from UIP, mostly CTD-ILD and HP. If confirmed in larger series, this finding could constitute a valuable tool for improving the interpretation of radiological.
Nature.com

How should we report the foveal status in eyes with "macula-off" retinal detachment?

Whilst pre- and postoperative multimodal imaging technologies including optical coherence tomography (OCT) have investigated the morphological correlates of worsened visual outcomes in rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) with foveal involvement, the nomenclature has adhered to the traditional ophthalmoscopy-based and rather vague term "macula-off". This article appraises the current literature with regard to the preoperative assessment and nomenclature of the foveal status in macula involving retinal detachment (MIRD). A literature review of recent publications assessing functional or morphological outcomes in MIRD was conducted, using the search terms "fovea-off" or "macula-off". The search date was April 28th, 2021. Original studies in English language were included. Case reports, review articles or letters were excluded. Forty relevant articles (range of publication dates: July 29th, 2020 - April 18th, 2021) were reviewed to assess the diagnostic modalities used, morphological parameters assessed, and any specific nomenclature introduced to specify the extent of macular detachment. The results suggest widespread variability and inconsistencies with regard to the preoperative assessment, diagnostic modalities and nomenclature used to describe the foveal status in eyes with RRD termed "macula-off". The extent of macular detachment may be classified by a wide range of morphological parameters, including the height of foveal detachment and the ETDRSÂ grid as overlay tool in OCT devices. There is a scientific and clinical need for an updated nomenclature for eyes with "macula-off" RRD. Preoperative OCT findings should be reported on a regular and standardized basis in order to establish a consensus how to report the foveal status in eyes with MIRD.
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
Nature.com

Correction: An obesogenic feedforward loop involving PPARÎ³, acyl-CoA binding protein and GABA receptor

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04834-5, published online 18 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. instead of "Bravo-SanPedro", the name should be "Bravo-San Pedro" with a space between "San" and "Pedro". We apologize for this error. The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
Nature.com

Water chlorination and intestinal microbiota

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In a cluster-randomized automated water chlorination trial, faecal metagenomes from 130 Bangladeshi children (n"‰="‰64 control and n"‰="‰66 treatment group) were analysed. Water chlorination was associated with a higher abundance (FDR-adjusted P"‰<"‰0.05) of bacterial genera, such as Akkermansia spp. (treatment coefficient 2.4, 95% CI 1.9"“3.0), but it did not affect overall richness or diversity. No significant difference was observed in the presence or absence of clinically relevant antibiotic-resistant genes (ARGs) between the two groups. In the treatment group, differences were detected in the relative abundance of ARGs, such as a higher relative abundance of mdf(A), which correlated strongly with Enterobacteriaceae (Ï"‰>"‰0.9).
Nature.com

Domain memory effect in the organic ferroics

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.
Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
Nature.com

How the brain regulates its own immune system

Two recent papers reveal that the brain can regulate its own immune responses by sending molecular cues to immune cells in the skull bone marrow via the cerebrospinal fluid. Furthermore, experimental spinal cord injury or bacterial meningitis specifically activate local vertebral and skull-resident hematopoietic cell injury responses. The idea of...
Nature.com

Hypertension in connective tissue disease

It is well documented that connective tissue disease (CTD) is a type of autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, which can occur across various organ systems throughout the whole body. Although the clinical manifestations of CTD are different, studies have shown that different CTD diseases have similar pathogenesis, implying that different CTD diseases may have similar clinical outcomes. Recent population-based studies have demonstrated an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in patients with CTD compared with the control group, which is partially attributed to traditional cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension (HT), and that controlling the patients' blood pressure (BP) still constitutes one of the most effective means to prevent CVD. Although many studies have shown that the prevalence of HT in patients with CTD is higher than that in the general population, there is a lack of adequate data on the possible pathogenesis of HT. Also, the factors that promote the rise of BP, especially the relationship between connective tissue disease- hypertension (CTD-HT) and traditional cardiovascular risk factors (aging, sex, race, dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus, smoking, obesity, etc.), have not been fully confirmed. In this review, we explore the mechanisms that might lead to elevated BP in patients with CTD and the factors that contribute to elevated BP and the management of CTD-HT, and we focus on whether traditional cardiovascular risk factors, the disease, and the presence of related therapeutic drugs are associated with an increased risk of HT in patients with CTD.
Nature.com

New imprinting control-like regions

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Following fertilization in mammals, the parental genomes undergo epigenetic reprogramming through DNA demethylation. Some loci escape reprogramming, giving rise to imprinting control regions (ICRs) and associated imprinted genes, which display lifelong differential parent-of-origin expression. Studies in mouse pre-implantation embryos implicated histone H3 Lys9 trimethylation (H3K9me3) in regulating imprinting. YangÂ et al. report that H3K9me3 is required for the function of ICRs and of a new type of similar control regions.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome-wide autosomal, mtDNA, and Y chromosome analysis of King Bela III of the Hungarian Arpad dynasty

The Data Availability section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Data Availability section now reads:. The datasets generated during and analysed during the current study are available in Zenodo, at https://zenodo.org/record/6367404#.YkRbTajTXIV. The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Chuan"‘Chao Wang and Cosimo Posth....
