Evaluation of skeletal muscle activity during foot training exercises using positron emission tomography

By Tomoyuki Kanayama
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe foot exercises "rock-paper-scissors" and "towel gathering" are widely used in patients with lower limb disorders; however, there are no detailed reports on muscle activity during such training. We quantitatively evaluated the difference in skeletal muscle activity between the two exercises using positron emission tomography. Eight university student athletes were included....

Nature.com

Probiotic supplementation for neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions: guidelines for future research

Our pilot RCT found that probiotic supplementation with the three-strain bifidobacterial product (B. breve M-16V, B. longum subsp. infantis M-63 and B. longum subsp. longum BB536) attenuates gut dysbiosis, increases stool short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) levels and improves the growth of head circumference in neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions (CGISC). In this article, we have provided guidelines for designing future multicentre RCTs based on the experience gained from our pilot RCT. The recommendations include advice about sample size, potential confounders, outcomes of interest, probiotic strain selection, storage, dose, duration and microbial quality assurance, collection of stool samples, storage and analysis and reporting. Following these guidelines will increase the validity of future RCTs in this area and hence confidence in their results.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How it works: The protein that stimulates muscle growth

In the gym, you are not just pumping iron, you are oxygenating muscle cells which keeps those muscles healthy, strong and growing—a process called hypertrophy, or an increase in muscle mass due to an increase in muscle cell size. Conversely, under the covers, lounging, your muscles may begin to atrophy, or shrink.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Osteoarthritis: Realigning bad knees may prompt the body to generate cartilage again

Osteoarthritis is a wear-and-tear disorder marked by bone thickening and cartilage degeneration, an excruciatingly painful disability and a major cause of impaired mobility as people age. But scientists have begun viewing this form of arthritis differently with a deeper understanding of the disorder's causes and an eye toward personalized medicine as a treatment option.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Does Exercise Help With Gastrointestinal Problems?

While exercise helps promote your overall health, including gut health, some gastrointestinal (GI) problems may get worse with exercise. Any exercise that puts pressure on the abdominal muscle can worsen gastrointestinal problems. Light exercises are good for GI problems. Some ways by which mild to moderate exercise may be beneficial...
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Acromioclavicular osteoarthritis: What to know

Acromioclavicular osteoarthritis (AO) is a common type of arthritis that affects the shoulder. Although AO is not as common as osteoarthritis of the knee or hip, it does affect a significant number of older adults. Experts estimate that 1 in 3 people over the age of 60 years have some...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Min A Yoon which was incorrectly given as Min A. Yoon. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Radiology and Research Institute of Radiology, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Asan Medical Center, 88...
CONNECTICUT STATE

