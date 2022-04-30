A new surgical strategy for the treatment of tibial pilon fractures with MIPO facilitated by double reverse traction repositor

The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of blood pool and myocardial models made by stereolithography in the diagnosis of different types of congenital heart disease (CHD). Two modeling methods were applied in the diagnosis of 8 cases, and two control groups consisting of experts and students diagnosed the cases using echocardiography with computed tomography, blood pool models, and myocardial models. The importance, suitability, and simulationÂ degree of different models were analyzed. The average diagnostic rate before and after 3D printing was used was 88.75% and 95.9% (P"‰="‰0.001) in the expert group and 60% and 91.6% (P"‰="‰0.000) in the student group, respectively. 3D printing was considered to be more important for the diagnosis of complex CHDs (very important; average, 87.8%) than simple CHDs (very important; average, 30.8%) (P"‰="‰0.000). Myocardial models were considered most realistic regarding the structure of the heart (average, 92.5%). In cases of congenital corrected transposition of great arteries, Williams syndrome, coronary artery fistula, tetralogy of Fallot, patent ductus arteriosus, and coarctation of the aorta, blood pool models were considered more effective (average, 92.1%), while in cases of double outlet rightÂ ventricle and ventricular septal defect, myocardial models were considered optimal (average, 80%).

