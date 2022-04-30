ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new surgical strategy for the treatment of tibial pilon fractures with MIPO facilitated by double reverse traction repositor

By Bo Wang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe present study aims to introduce a technique combining double reverse traction repositor (DRTR) with minimally invasive plate osteosynthesis (MIPO) in the surgical treatment of pilon fractures and to observe the efficiency of this approach during a short-term follow-up period. From January to December 2018, patients with pilon fractures who were...

#Tibia#Fractures#Reproduction#Ethics#Pilon Fracture#Mipo#Drtr#Aofas#Malunion
