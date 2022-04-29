ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuchart and Davenport score victories Friday in World of Outlaws Bristol Bash

Cover picture for the articleLogan Schuchart dominated the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature and Jonathan Davenport held off hard-charging Kyle Larson to score the victory in the CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series race Friday night during the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash. Schuchart broke a winless drought with a dominating...

