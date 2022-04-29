Schuchart and Davenport score victories Friday in World of Outlaws Bristol Bash

Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Sam Mayer of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team scored another top-10 finish by coming home ninth in the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. In the opening stage, Herbst was shuffled to the bottom lane with no help from behind, but showed strength by remaining inside the top-10. The Monster Energy driver continued to improve his running position in stage two by battling his way to sixth before the stage concluded. The No. 98 team found its way inside the top-five in the final stage before crew chief Richard Boswell made a strategy call to pit for fuel only during a lap-105 caution period. When racing resumed, Herbst was the only car with enough fuel to make it to the end if the race stayed green. Herbst continued to battle his way through the field, but the caution came out on lap 158 with Herbst in 13th. Forced to pit, Herbst restarted 13th and drove his way back inside the top-10 before the checkered flag waved. It was his seventh top-10 of the season and his fourth straight.

