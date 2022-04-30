ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Dylan Terry
 3 days ago

For all intents and purposes, Watford are going to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Roy Hodgson has failed to work his magic at Vicarage Road and they look set to drop back down to the second tier along with Norwich.

But Burnley have shown a lot more fight than their opponents this weekend, climbing out of the bottom three and dropping Everton into the mire.

Mike Jackson’s side will extend their advantage over Everton to five points with a win here ahead of the Toffees’ game with Chelsea on Sunday. It could be a seismic weekend in Burnley’s bid to stay up.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 30 April at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Confirmed line-ups

Watford XI: Foster, Kabasele, Samir, Femenía, Kamara, Kucka, Louza, Sissoko, João Pedro, Dennis, Sarr

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Lennon, Brownhill, McNeil, Cork, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Odds

Watford - 13/8

Draw - 9/4

Burnley - 17/10

Prediction

Burnley can put five points between themselves and Everton with a victory at Vicarage Road. And this is the perfect game for Mike Jackson’s side as the hosts have lost their last 10 Premier League games at home. Burnley need a win and they should get it here. 1-2 Burnley .

