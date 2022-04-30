Watford vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture today

Burnley are yet to win three Premier League games on the bounce so far this season but can change that against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Successive victories against Southampton and Wolves have seen Mike Jackson’s men leapfrog Everton in the battle to avoid the drop.

A third win would take them five points clear of the relegation zone and may prove decisive in the outcome of their season.

Meanwhile, Watford seem to be doomed and have not picked up a single point at Vicarage Road since beating Manchester United 4-1 back in November.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 30 April at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Confirmed line-ups

Watford XI: Foster, Kabasele, Samir, Femenía, Kamara, Kucka, Louza, Sissoko, João Pedro, Dennis, Sarr

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Lennon, Brownhill, McNeil, Cork, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Odds

Watford - 13/8

Draw - 9/4

Burnley - 17/10

Prediction

Burnley can put five points between themselves and Everton with a victory at Vicarage Road. And this is the perfect game for Mike Jackson’s side as the hosts have lost their last 10 Premier League games at home. Burnley need a win and they should get it here. 1-2 Burnley .