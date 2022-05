LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 10 Louisville scored multiple runs in four different innings in its 10-8 victory over Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 30-12 overall and 13-7 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 28-16 overall and 6-13 in ACC play.

