Remembering ‘Lala’ About 200 people, some wearing blue T-shirts with “Lala” and the number 7 on the back, have gathered outside the Cathedral of the Annunciation, Stockton for services for Alycia Reynaga, 15, who was fatally stabbed by a trespasser at Stagg High School on April 18. ...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO