Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Concealers are magical little things, aren't they? With a swipe of a wand or dab of a cream, you can blur just about anything away that just so happens to be bothering you that day. Have a zit you want to cover up? Simple, just tap on a liquid number and diffuse it with a setting powder on top to help blur away shadows. Want to open and widen your eyes? Try this formula placement to help lift your overall look. Want to cover up your dark spots without going full-face into foundations? Just stencil in your concealer and gently tap it into the skin.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO