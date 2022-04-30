Guest column: Jordan Carpenter is the right choice for District 4 commissioner

As Shelby County Commissioner for the last nine years and as a Germantown Alderman for four years before that, my job has been to represent my constituents’ needs and pursue policies that best reflect the needs and values of our community.

I know that Jordan Carpenter will do that for District 4.

Jordan Carpenter reflects the hard-working constituents of Germantown and East Memphis, and he understands the needs of middle-class families.

Growing up in Bartlett, Jordan walked to public school while his mom taught school in Memphis and his dad taught ROTC after retiring from the U.S. Army.

Jordan Carpenter

Based on the generosity of family friends, Jordan was able to receive a private Christian high school education and graduated from Evangelical Christian School in 2005.

He is Shelby County raised through and through.

Jordan also understands the need for strong schools, clean public parks, and safe neighborhoods.

He and his wife, Emily, have four children under the age of 8, and he is committed to supporting those building blocks as commissioner.

I love his motto: “I want to make Shelby County the best place to start a business, raise a family, and build community.”

That is what being an elected official all is about. He is committed to putting the families in Shelby County first.

Jordan bravely fought for his country in the U.S. Army and is a combat veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, where he earned the Bronze Star Medal, an award given for acts of heroism and service in a combat zone.

I have no doubt that Jordan will use that same determination to fight for my beloved Germantown and East Memphis on the County Commission.

Just as Jordan answered the call to serve his country overseas, he also answered the call when my colleagues asked for support in the new District 4.

I am very proud to endorse Jordan Carpenter, as are Republican Commissioners Amber Mills (District 1), David Bradford (District 2), and Mick Wright (District 3).

Jordan has also been endorsed by the Shelby County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

It has truly been my privilege to serve the wonderful people of Germantown for 13 years now. Although I am sad to leave the Commission, I am confident that Jordan Carpenter is the right servant leader for the job.

We need Jordan’s leadership on the County Commission, and I join my Republican colleagues and ask that you vote for Jordan Carpenter for County Commission District 4.