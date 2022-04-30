Recipe Exchange: Torta de Merengue

This is the most impressive dessert I can make. You might be able to do better, but I know my limits. It’s also insanely delicious and simple; don’t be dismayed by the long recipe as it’s just explanatory.

I discovered torta de merengue some years ago when Chile was the honored country of Memphis in May. I wrote about the Acchiardo family, native Chileans who live in Memphis, and Angelica Acchiardo made this traditional Chilean dessert for the meal I shared with them. I was smitten. Once you make it a time or two, you’ll see that you don’t even need a recipe.

I’ve only made it with strawberries, but you could use blueberries, blackberries or a filling of your choice. Nutella? Peanut butter and bananas? You do you. All you need is a mixer and a free oven to let the meringues cook for several hours. I overcooked them once and now sometimes do it on purpose: If they turn a golden brown, they develop a light toffee flavor that I love.

Torta de merengue (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

Torta de Merengue

Ingredients

6 egg whites

1 ½ cups sugar

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 quart heavy whipping cream

½ cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 quart strawberries

Sugar for strawberries, if needed

Directions

Carefully separate eggs. My method is to use three bowls: Crack the first egg over one and let the white fall in as you gently roll the yolk from one side of the cracked shell to the other. Put yolk in another bowl. For the second egg, repeat with egg over the empty bowl, then add white to the first bowl after you make sure no yolk is in the white. Continue, always separating the egg over the empty bowl. I do this because if a yolk breaks, I only waste one egg instead of the whole batch of whites.

When you have six egg whites, put it in the bowl of your mixer and beat until frothy and it develops volume; add cream of tartar and beat until whites are a fluffy mass. Start adding sugar, a few tablespoons at a time. Continue until whites are glossy and hold a peak.

Line three baking sheets with parchment paper (or aluminum foil) and swirl a disk roughly 9 inches across on each sheet (I divide among the sheets and swirl with the back of a spoon or a spatula; you can use a piping bag if you want.)

Put in 200-degree oven and cook 4 to 6 hours; this depends on your oven and the humidity. When the meringue is dry, not tacky to the touch, it’s done. Remove and allow to cool.

Whip the cream, adding powdered sugar (more if you have a sweet tooth) and vanilla. Slice the strawberries, reserving a few for garnish. If they’re tart, toss in a bit of sugar.

To build your torta: Put a small dollop of whipped cream on the serving plate to hold everything steady and add a meringue layer. Spread 1/3 of the whipped cream on top and add half the sliced strawberries. Repeat, ending with whipped cream and a few strawberries to garnish. Serves 10-12 (and is not easy to cut, so scoop with a large spoon if you need to). Take note that it’s best served soon after it’s assembled and if you’re taking it somewhere, you need to assemble it there.