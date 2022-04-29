ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

3 Lady Vols earn All-SEC awards

By Lauren Starcke, Contributor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 women’s tennis postseason awards highlighted multiple Lady Vols including Rebeka Mertena, Tenika McGiffin and Elza Tomase with All-SEC honors. Mertena and McGiffin received First Team All-SEC recognitions while Tomase was announced Second Team All-SEC. These awards marked the most postseason honors the Lady Vols have ever received since head...

