ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Deep parameter-free attention hashing for image retrieval

By Wenjing Yang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep hashing method is widely applied in the field of image retrieval because of its advantages of low storage consumption and fast retrieval speed. There is a defect of insufficiency feature extraction when existing deep hashing method uses the convolutional neural network (CNN) to extract images semantic features. Some studies propose...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

MatSciBERT: A materials domain language model for text mining and information extraction

A large amount of materials science knowledge is generated and stored as text published in peer-reviewed scientific literature. While recent developments in natural language processing, such as Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) models, provide promising information extraction tools, these models may yield suboptimal results when applied on materials domain since they are not trained in materials science specific notations and jargons. Here, we present a materials-aware language model, namely, MatSciBERT, trained on a large corpus of peer-reviewed materials science publications. We show that MatSciBERT outperforms SciBERT, a language model trained on science corpus, and establish state-of-the-art results on three downstream tasks, named entity recognition, relation classification, and abstract classification. We make the pre-trained weights of MatSciBERT publicly accessible for accelerated materials discovery and information extraction from materials science texts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generalizing predictions to unseen sequencing profiles via deep generative models

Predictive models trained on sequencing profiles often fail to achieve expected performance when externally validated on unseen profiles. While many factors such as batch effects, small data sets, and technical errors contribute to the gap between source and unseen data distributions, it is a challenging problem to generalize the predictive models across studies without any prior knowledge of the unseen data distribution. Here, this study proposes DeepBioGen, a sequencing profile augmentation procedure that characterizes visual patterns of sequencing profiles, generates realistic profiles based on a deep generative model capturing the patterns, and generalizes the subsequent classifiers. DeepBioGen outperforms other methods in terms of enhancing the generalizability of the prediction models on unseen data. The generalized classifiers surpass the state-of-the-art method, evaluated on RNA sequencing tumor expression profiles for anti-PD1 therapy response prediction and WGS human gut microbiome profiles for type 2 diabetes diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

3D Reconstruction of cellular images from microfabricated imagers using fully-adaptive deep neural networks

Millimeter-scale multi-cellular level imagers enable various applications, ranging from intraoperative surgical navigation to implantable sensors. However, the tradeoffs for miniaturization compromise resolution, making extracting 3D cell locations challenging-critical for tumor margin assessment and therapy monitoring. This work presents three machine-learning-based modules that extract spatial information from single image acquisitions using custom-made millimeter-scale imagers. The neural networks were trained on synthetically-generated (using Perlin noise) cell images. The first network is a convolutional neural network estimating the depth of a single layer of cells, the second is a deblurring module correcting for the point spread function (PSF). The final module extracts spatial information from a single image acquisition of a 3D specimen and reconstructs cross-sections, by providing a layered "map" of cell locations. The maximum depth error of the first module is 100Â Âµm, with 87% test accuracy. The second module's PSF correction achieves a least-square-error of only 4%. The third module generates a binary "cell" or "no cell" per-pixel labeling with an accuracy ranging from 89% to 85%. This work demonstrates the synergy between ultra-small silicon-based imagers that enable in vivo imaging but face a trade-off in spatial resolution, and the processing power of neural networks to achieve enhancements beyond conventional linear optimization techniques.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hybrid selection based multi/many-objective evolutionary algorithm

In the last decade, numerous multi/many-objective evolutionary algorithms (MOEAs) have been proposed to handle multi/many-objective problems (MOPs) with challenges such as discontinuous Pareto Front (PF), degenerate PF, etc. MOEAs in the literature can be broadly divided into three categories based on the selection strategy employed such as dominance, decomposition, and indicator-based MOEAs. Each category of MOEAs have their advantages and disadvantages when solving MOPs with diverse characteristics. In this work, we propose a Hybrid Selection based MOEA, referred to as HS-MOEA, which is a simple yet effective hybridization of dominance, decomposition and indicator-based concepts. In other words, we propose a new environmental selection strategy where the Pareto-dominance, reference vectors and an indicator are combined to effectively balance the diversity and convergence properties of MOEA during the evolution. The superior performance of HS-MOEA compared to the state-of-the-art MOEAs is demonstrated through experimental simulations on DTLZ and WFG test suites with up to 10 objectives.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Retrieval#Shi#Parameter#Digital Image#Motion Capture#Cnn#Pfa#Nus
Nature.com

Quantum error correction of spin quantum memories in diamond under a zero magnetic field

Fault-tolerant quantum memory plays a key role in interfacing quantum computers with quantum networks to construct quantum computer networks. Manipulation of spin quantum memory generally requires a magnetic field, which hinders the integration with superconducting qubits. Completely zero-field operation is desirable for scaling up a quantum computer based on superconducting qubits. Here we demonstrate quantum error correction to protect the nuclear spin of the nitrogen as a quantum memory in a diamond nitrogen-vacancy center with two nuclear spins of the surrounding carbon isotopes under a zero magnetic field. The quantum error correction makes quantum memory resilient against operational or environmental errors without the need for magnetic fields and opens a way toward distributed quantum computation and a quantum internet with memory-based quantum interfaces or quantum repeaters.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A network approach to relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in the general population

Cannabis use characteristics, such as earlier initiation and frequent use, have been associated with an increased risk for developing psychotic experiences and psychotic disorders. However, little is known how these characteristics relate to specific aspects of sub-clinical psychopathology in the general population. Here, we explore the relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in a large general population sample (N"‰="‰2,544, mean age 29.2Â years, 47% women) by employing a network approach. This allows for the identification of unique associations between two cannabis use characteristics (lifetime cumulative frequency of cannabis use, age of cannabis use initiation), and specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms, while controlling for early risk factors (childhood trauma, urban upbringing). We found particularly pronounced unique positive associations between frequency of cannabis use and specific delusional experiences (persecutory delusions and thought broadcasting). Age of cannabis use initiation was negatively related to visual hallucinatory experiences and irritability, implying that these experiences become more likely the earlier use is initiated. Earlier initiation, but not lifetime frequency of cannabis use, was related to early risk factors. These findings suggest that cannabis use characteristics may contribute differentially to risk for specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms in the general population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Probiotic supplementation for neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions: guidelines for future research

Our pilot RCT found that probiotic supplementation with the three-strain bifidobacterial product (B. breve M-16V, B. longum subsp. infantis M-63 and B. longum subsp. longum BB536) attenuates gut dysbiosis, increases stool short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) levels and improves the growth of head circumference in neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions (CGISC). In this article, we have provided guidelines for designing future multicentre RCTs based on the experience gained from our pilot RCT. The recommendations include advice about sample size, potential confounders, outcomes of interest, probiotic strain selection, storage, dose, duration and microbial quality assurance, collection of stool samples, storage and analysis and reporting. Following these guidelines will increase the validity of future RCTs in this area and hence confidence in their results.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Min A Yoon which was incorrectly given as Min A. Yoon. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Radiology and Research Institute of Radiology, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Asan Medical Center, 88...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nature.com

How should we report the foveal status in eyes with "macula-off" retinal detachment?

Whilst pre- and postoperative multimodal imaging technologies including optical coherence tomography (OCT) have investigated the morphological correlates of worsened visual outcomes in rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) with foveal involvement, the nomenclature has adhered to the traditional ophthalmoscopy-based and rather vague term "macula-off". This article appraises the current literature with regard to the preoperative assessment and nomenclature of the foveal status in macula involving retinal detachment (MIRD). A literature review of recent publications assessing functional or morphological outcomes in MIRD was conducted, using the search terms "fovea-off" or "macula-off". The search date was April 28th, 2021. Original studies in English language were included. Case reports, review articles or letters were excluded. Forty relevant articles (range of publication dates: July 29th, 2020 - April 18th, 2021) were reviewed to assess the diagnostic modalities used, morphological parameters assessed, and any specific nomenclature introduced to specify the extent of macular detachment. The results suggest widespread variability and inconsistencies with regard to the preoperative assessment, diagnostic modalities and nomenclature used to describe the foveal status in eyes with RRD termed "macula-off". The extent of macular detachment may be classified by a wide range of morphological parameters, including the height of foveal detachment and the ETDRSÂ grid as overlay tool in OCT devices. There is a scientific and clinical need for an updated nomenclature for eyes with "macula-off" RRD. Preoperative OCT findings should be reported on a regular and standardized basis in order to establish a consensus how to report the foveal status in eyes with MIRD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inclusion of LGBT+ researchers is key

Deni Mazrekaj ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-3311-6056 0. Utrecht University, Utrecht, the Netherlands. It is promising that many institutions are focusing on increasing gender and sexual diversity, but more attention needs to be paid to inclusion practices. Marginalization and isolation of LGBT+ researchers must be explicitly tackled. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Author Correction: AMMI and GGE biplot analysis for yield performance and stability assessment of selected Bambara groundnut (Vigna subterranea L. Verdc.) genotypes under the multi-environmental trials (METs)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01411-2, published online 23 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the title of the paper, where the word "trials" was incorrectly given as "trails". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Laboratory of Climate-Smart Food Crop...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic forecasting of severe acute graft-versus- host disease after transplantation

Correction to: Nature Computational Science https://doi.org/10.1038/s43588-022-00213-4, published online 28 March 2022. At the time this article was originally published, the authors' application to deposit a desensitized aGOAT dataset with the PRC National Genomics Data Center was still under review. After publication of this work, the Chinese government has approved the archiving of the aGOAT dataset at the PRC National Genomics Data Center (NGDC) in April, 2022 (ref. no. 2022BAT1224). Accordingly, the authors have made the dataset publicly accessible at the NGDC website (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/omix/release/OMIX001095/). The Data availability statement has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Uncertainty in estimating the number of contributors from simulated DNA mixture profiles, with and without allele dropout, from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Caucasian ethnic populations

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84580-4, published online 04 March 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication of this Article, the Authors were unable to locate consent forms for some of the old pre-2000 samples used for deriving the allele frequencies in this study. If these samples are excluded, the derived STR allele frequencies would be altered which would impact the modelling and affect the conclusions drawn. In view of this, the Authors have retracted this Article to review and revise the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Off-harmonic optical probing of high intensity laser plasma expansion dynamics in solid density hydrogen jets

Due to the non-linear nature of relativistic laser induced plasma processes, the development of laser-plasma accelerators requires precise numerical modeling. Especially high intensity laser-solid interactions are sensitive to the temporal laser rising edge and the predictive capability of simulations suffers from incomplete information on the plasma state at the onset of the relativistic interaction. Experimental diagnostics utilizing ultra-fast optical backlighters can help to ease this challenge by providing temporally resolved inside into the plasma density evolution. We present the successful implementation of an off-harmonic optical probe laser setup to investigate the interaction of a high-intensity laser at \(5.4\times 10^{21}\,\hbox {W/cm}^{2}\) peak intensity with a solid-density cylindrical cryogenic hydrogen jet target of \({5}\,{\upmu }\mathrm{m}\) diameter as a target test bed. The temporal synchronization of pump and probe laser, spectral filtering and spectrally resolved data of the parasitic plasma self-emission are discussed. The probing technique mitigates detector saturation by self-emission and allowed to record a temporal scan of shadowgraphy data revealing details of the target ionization and expansion dynamics that were so far not accessible for the given laser intensity. Plasma expansion speeds of up to \((2.3 \pm 0.4)\times 10^{7}\,\hbox {m/s}\) followed by full target transparency at \({1.4}\,{\mathrm{ps}}\) after the high intensity laser peak are observed. A three dimensional particle-in-cell simulation initiated with the diagnosed target pre-expansion at \({-0.2}\,{\mathrm{ps}}\) and post processed by ray tracing simulations supports the experimental observations and demonstrates the capability of time resolved optical diagnostics to provide quantitative input and feedback to the numerical treatment within the time frame of the relativistic laser-plasma interaction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The neuropeptide VIP potentiates intestinal innate type 2 and type 3 immunity in response to feeding

The nervous system and the immune system both rely on an extensive set of modalities to perceive and act on perturbations in the internal and external environments. During feeding, the intestine is exposed to nutrients that may contain noxious substances and pathogens. Here we show that Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), produced by the nervous system in response to feeding, potentiates the production of effector cytokines by intestinal type 2 and type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s and ILC3s). Exposure to VIP alone leads to modest activation of ILCs, but strongly potentiates ILCs to concomitant or subsequent activation by the inducer cytokines IL-33 or IL-23, via mobilization of cAMP and energy by glycolysis. Consequently, VIP increases resistance to intestinal infection by the helminth Trichuris muris and the enterobacteria Citrobacter rodentium. These findings uncover a functional neuro-immune crosstalk unfolding during feeding that increases the reactivity of innate immunity necessary to face potential threats associated with food intake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How I found a way to balance research integrity with people’s welfare

Laura McCosker faced ethical dilemmas when the need to distribute COVID vaccines disrupted her research plans. Laura McCosker is a final-year PhD candidate at the Menzies Health Institute Queensland at Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. I started my PhD in...
WORLD
Nature.com

Symmetry-enforced nodal chain phonons

Topological phonons in crystalline materials have been attracting great interest. Most cases studied so far are direct generalizations of the topological states from electronic systems. Here, we reveal a class of topological phonons - the symmetry-enforced nodal-chain phonons, which manifest the characteristic of phononic systems. We show that in five space groups with D2d little co-group at a non-time-reversal-invariant-momentum point, the phononic nodal chain is guaranteed to exist owing to the vector basis symmetry of phonons, which is a character distinct from electronic and other systems. In other words, this symmetry enforcement feature of the proposed nodal chain is limited to phononic systems. Interestingly, the chains in these five space groups exhibit two different patterns: for tetragonal systems, they are one-dimensional along the fourfold axis; for cubic systems, they form a three-dimensional network structure. Based on first-principles calculations, we identify K2O as a realistic material hosting the proposed nodal-chain phonons. We show that the effect of LO-TO splitting helps to expose the nodal-chain phonons in a large frequency window. In addition, the nodal chains may lead to drumhead surface phonon modes on multiple surfaces of a sample.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

PCA-based sub-surface structure and defect analysis for germanium-on-nothing using nanoscale surface topography

Empty space in germanium (ESG) or germanium-on-nothing (GON) are unique self-assembled germanium structures with multiscale cavities of various morphologies. Due to their simple fabrication process and high-quality crystallinity after self-assembly, they can be applied in various fields including micro-/nanoelectronics, optoelectronics, and precision sensors, to name a few. In contrast to their simple fabrication, inspection is intrinsically difficult due to buried structures. Today, ultrasonic atomic force microscopy and interferometry are some prevalent non-destructive 3-D imaging methods that are used to inspect the underlying ESG structures. However, these non-destructive characterization methods suffer from low throughput due to slow measurement speed and limited measurable thickness. To overcome these limitations, this work proposes a new methodology to construct a principal-component-analysis based database that correlates surface images with empirically determined sub-surface structures. Then, from this database, the morphology of buried sub-surface structure is determined only using surface topography. Since the acquisition rate of a single nanoscale surface micrograph is up to a few orders faster than a thorough 3-D sub-surface analysis, the proposed methodology benefits from improved throughput compared to current inspection methods. Also, an empirical destructive test essentially resolves the measurable thickness limitation. We also demonstrate the practicality of the proposed methodology by applying it to GON devices to selectively detect and quantitatively analyze surface defects. Compared to state-of-the-art deep learning-based defect detection schemes, our method is much effortlessly finetunable for specific applications. In terms of sub-surface analysis, this work proposes a fast, robust, and high-resolution methodology which could potentially replace the conventional exhaustive sub-surface inspection schemes.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy