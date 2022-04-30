Deep parameter-free attention hashing for image retrieval

Empty space in germanium (ESG) or germanium-on-nothing (GON) are unique self-assembled germanium structures with multiscale cavities of various morphologies. Due to their simple fabrication process and high-quality crystallinity after self-assembly, they can be applied in various fields including micro-/nanoelectronics, optoelectronics, and precision sensors, to name a few. In contrast to their simple fabrication, inspection is intrinsically difficult due to buried structures. Today, ultrasonic atomic force microscopy and interferometry are some prevalent non-destructive 3-D imaging methods that are used to inspect the underlying ESG structures. However, these non-destructive characterization methods suffer from low throughput due to slow measurement speed and limited measurable thickness. To overcome these limitations, this work proposes a new methodology to construct a principal-component-analysis based database that correlates surface images with empirically determined sub-surface structures. Then, from this database, the morphology of buried sub-surface structure is determined only using surface topography. Since the acquisition rate of a single nanoscale surface micrograph is up to a few orders faster than a thorough 3-D sub-surface analysis, the proposed methodology benefits from improved throughput compared to current inspection methods. Also, an empirical destructive test essentially resolves the measurable thickness limitation. We also demonstrate the practicality of the proposed methodology by applying it to GON devices to selectively detect and quantitatively analyze surface defects. Compared to state-of-the-art deep learning-based defect detection schemes, our method is much effortlessly finetunable for specific applications. In terms of sub-surface analysis, this work proposes a fast, robust, and high-resolution methodology which could potentially replace the conventional exhaustive sub-surface inspection schemes.
