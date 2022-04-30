Cosmic time synchronizer (CTS) for wireless and precise time synchronization using extended air showers

When electrons populate a flat band their kinetic energy becomes negligible, forcing them to organize in exotic many-body states to minimize their Coulomb energy1,2,3,4,5. The zeroth Landau level of graphene under a magnetic field is a particularly interesting strongly interacting flat band because interelectron interactions are predicted to induce a rich variety of broken-symmetry states with distinct topological and lattice-scale orders6,7,8,9,10,11. Evidence for these states stems mostly from indirect transport experiments that suggest that broken-symmetry states are tunable by boosting the Zeeman energy12 or by dielectric screening of the Coulomb interaction13. However, confirming the existence of these ground states requires a direct visualization of their lattice-scale orders14. Here we image three distinct broken-symmetry phases in graphene using scanning tunnelling spectroscopy. We explore the phase diagram by tuning the screening of the Coulomb interaction by a low- or high-dielectric-constant environment, and with a magnetic field. In the unscreened case, we find a KekulÃ© bond order, consistent with observations of an insulating state undergoing a magnetic-field driven Kosterlitz"“Thouless transition15,16. Under dielectric screening, a sublattice-unpolarized ground state13 emerges at low magnetic fields, and transits to a charge-density-wave order with partial sublattice polarization at higher magnetic fields. The KekulÃ© and charge-density-wave orders furthermore coexist with additional, secondary lattice-scale orders that enrich the phase diagram beyond current theory predictions6,7,8,9,10. This screening-induced tunability of broken-symmetry orders may prove valuable to uncover correlated phases of matter in other quantum materials.
