Ellen DeGeneres Tapes Final Episode of Show: 'Thank You'

Cover picture for the articleIt's so hard to say goodbye, but Ellen DeGeneres has mustered the strength to do exactly that to her long-running eponymous talk show. The 64-year-old daytime talk show host tweeted a picture announcing that she and her crew taped the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday. That episode...

When is Ellen DeGeneres’ Last Show? Everything to Know

It’s truly the end of an era. After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres is officially saying goodbye to hosting her 60+ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk series The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This should come as no surprise, since she announced that her 19th season would be her last almost a year ago, but now that DeGeneres’ time as the dancing and giving host we’ve watched for years is swiftly nearing its end, more and more people are wondering when the last episode of The Ellen Show will actually air.
After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
'The Talk': Why Sheryl Underwood Wont' Be Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. In addition to the popular talk show being renewed for a 13th season, The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
Will CBS pick a woman to succeed James Corden as The Late Late Show host?

The Late Shift author Bill Carter tweeted in response to Corden announcing he was exiting late-night in 2023 after eight years, "I was sure CBS would choose woman last time" but "James popped up. I'd never HEARD of him." As Chloe Stilwell notes, network late-night has been full of men, particularly white men. Joan Rivers briefly hosted a show on Fox in the 1980s and Wanda Sykes briefly had a Saturday-night show on Fox in 2009. More recently, Lilly Singh had A Little Late on NBC after Late Night with Seth Meyers. "The problem there though is that NBC attempted to add another late-night show to an already overcrowded field, instead of giving one of the existing late-night hosting spots to a woman — which is where Corden’s open role leaves a perfect place for a woman to finally take over," says Stillwell. "Amber Ruffin currently hosts a late-night show on Peacock, and she would be a worthy contender to move over to CBS’s (late-night) opening. Other comics like Nikki Glaser, Ziwe, Ilana Glazer, Ali Wong, and Whitney Cummings would all be excellent in the role. There are so many adept, funny women who would revolutionize late-night television — and it’s about time a major network gave one of them the chance."
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
