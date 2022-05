BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (29-14, 12-9 SEC) picked up a huge series win over the weekend as they took down No. 14 Georgia (30-14, 12-9 SEC) on a walk-off home run by second baseman Cade Doughty in the bottom of the ninth inning. Doughty’s walk-off home run was his second walk-off hit of the season and the Tigers’ third of the season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO