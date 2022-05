GATES MILLS, Ohio -- A field of 16 teams didn’t make Gilmour’s Miele Invitational this weekend’s biggest track meet, but it was certainly one of the fastest. The Gilmour Academy girls’ track team came to represent Saturday at home. Spearheaded by sophomore Amy Weybrecht’s 800 and 1,600-meter wins, and top three finishes by each of the Lancers’ relay teams, Gilmour won its home meet with 130 points. Shaker Heights was the runner-up with 115.5 points, while Walsh Jesuit’s 86 points rounded out the top three.

