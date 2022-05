Boston set to face Hurricanes in first round of playoffs beginning Monday night. TORONTO - The B's started out on the right foot in Friday night's game vs. Toronto with Trent Frederic scoring just under two minutes into the game. Unfortunately for the B's, the Leafs responded with three goals in the first and two more in the third to capture a 5-2 win in the regular season finale at Scotiabank Arena. The setback secured Boston's place at the No. 1 wild card team in the Eastern Conference and a first-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which will begin on Monday night in Raleigh.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO