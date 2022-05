Here's a look at the scores and highlights of the high school action from the weekend. The Whalers (4-5, 2-1 SEC) erupted for 11 runs on Saturday as they captured their fourth win of the season. Elijah Carpenter led the way, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while CJ Dunston, Ben Cortes and Kyle Pisz all chipped in with two hits apiece. Dunston also had two RBis. John Walsh scored three times while Pisz scored twice. Cortes got the win on the mound, going five innings, striking out two and walking two. He allowed three earned runs. Ben Frenette came in for the save as he struck out three of the four outs he got to put the game away.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO