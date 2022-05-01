ECU names new College of Nursing dean

ECU’s College of Nursing has a new dean following a vote by the Board of Trustees at their meeting on Friday.

Bimbola Akintade, an associate dean and practitioner at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, will succeed Sylvia Brown, who has led the college as dean since 2009. Akintade starts July 1, the university reported.

“I am so very pleased that Dr. Akintade has agreed to join us as the next dean of ECU’s College of Nursing. He will help us to build upon an excellent college,” said Ron Mitchelson, interim vice chancellor of ECU’s Division of Health Sciences. “It is clear from our interactions that he is an impressive leader with tremendous vision and superior capacity for strategy. I know that Pirate nurses will be in very good hands.”

Akintade is an associate professor in the Organizational Systems and Adult Health Department at Maryland and has served since 2020 as the associate dean of the Master of Science in Nursing program. He is an acute care nurse practitioner in the Post Anesthesia Care and Trauma Surgical Intensive Care units at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Akintade joined the Maryland faculty in 2011 and has since held a variety of leadership roles, including six years as program director for the Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner/Clinical Nurse Specialist Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, during which he transitioned the program from the master’s to the doctoral level.

He will lead a college that boasts a variety of programs, including the bachelor of science in nursing, an RN to BSN program, master of science in nursing program, the Doctor of Nursing Practice program and doctoral program. ECU’s College of Nursing produces more newly licensed nurses than any other four-year institution in North Carolina, the university reported.

“I look forward to joining a strong team of administrators, faculty, staff, students and the entire Pirate Nation to extend the legacy of East Carolina University’s College of Nursing into the future by positively impacting the health of rural underserved regions, the state of North Carolina and beyond,” Akintade said.

Akintade earned his doctorate in 2011 from the University of Maryland as well as a master of health care administration/health care organizational leadership the same year from the University of Maryland University College. In 2012, he earned a master of business administration in international health care business from the University of Maryland University College. He earned a master of science degree in 2005 with a focus on the acute care nurse practitioner/clinical nurse specialist role and a bachelor of science in nursing degree in 2003.

Akintade’s research interests include fostering academic practice partnerships and the use of high-fidelity simulation in clinical practice.

Brown, whose nursing and leadership experience at ECU spans 41 years, was instrumental in the growth and expansion of the ECU College of Nursing’s programs and facilities, and their impact on North Carolina as both a faculty member and administrator. She presented the college’s impressive accomplishments during her last Board of Trustees committee meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“Dr. Brown leaves an impressive legacy. She and her colleagues have built one of the very best colleges in the nation,” Michelson said. “The impact of her work over the decades as a faculty member and as dean for the last 14 years will be felt by students and their patients for decades to come. Dean Brown is worthy of our deep appreciation and our collective admiration.”

Chancellor Philip Rogers also recognized the contributions Mitchelson and Michael Van Scott, interim vice chancellor for research, economic development and engagement — they will retire at the end of June — and Grant Hayes, who will end his service as interim provost in July.

“Each leader has served with distinction, with integrity, with a steadfast commitment to our mission, with grace, with good humor, and with the one ECU lens that permits them to be true institutionalists,” Rogers said. “I am especially grateful to them.”