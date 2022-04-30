ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

By Haoyuan Zhang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear....

How the brain regulates its own immune system

Two recent papers reveal that the brain can regulate its own immune responses by sending molecular cues to immune cells in the skull bone marrow via the cerebrospinal fluid. Furthermore, experimental spinal cord injury or bacterial meningitis specifically activate local vertebral and skull-resident hematopoietic cell injury responses. The idea of...
How to ensure the Human Cell Atlas benefits humanity

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Centre for Genomic Regulation, Barcelona, Spain. Bartha Maria Knoppers. McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Barbara Wold. California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA.
Publisher Correction: Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Min A Yoon which was incorrectly given as Min A. Yoon. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Radiology and Research Institute of Radiology, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Asan Medical Center, 88...
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Stem Cells#Skeletal Muscle#Muscle Tissue
How should we report the foveal status in eyes with "macula-off" retinal detachment?

Whilst pre- and postoperative multimodal imaging technologies including optical coherence tomography (OCT) have investigated the morphological correlates of worsened visual outcomes in rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) with foveal involvement, the nomenclature has adhered to the traditional ophthalmoscopy-based and rather vague term "macula-off". This article appraises the current literature with regard to the preoperative assessment and nomenclature of the foveal status in macula involving retinal detachment (MIRD). A literature review of recent publications assessing functional or morphological outcomes in MIRD was conducted, using the search terms "fovea-off" or "macula-off". The search date was April 28th, 2021. Original studies in English language were included. Case reports, review articles or letters were excluded. Forty relevant articles (range of publication dates: July 29th, 2020 - April 18th, 2021) were reviewed to assess the diagnostic modalities used, morphological parameters assessed, and any specific nomenclature introduced to specify the extent of macular detachment. The results suggest widespread variability and inconsistencies with regard to the preoperative assessment, diagnostic modalities and nomenclature used to describe the foveal status in eyes with RRD termed "macula-off". The extent of macular detachment may be classified by a wide range of morphological parameters, including the height of foveal detachment and the ETDRSÂ grid as overlay tool in OCT devices. There is a scientific and clinical need for an updated nomenclature for eyes with "macula-off" RRD. Preoperative OCT findings should be reported on a regular and standardized basis in order to establish a consensus how to report the foveal status in eyes with MIRD.
China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

April 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi (ROVI.MC) after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed...
Autopsies suggest COVID’s smell loss is caused by inflammation, not virus

Although the loss of smell and taste became apparent symptoms of COVID-19 early in the pandemic, researchers are still working out why that happens—is the virus directly infecting and destroying the cells responsible for these critical senses, or is it collateral damage from our immune systems fighting off the invading foe?
Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
