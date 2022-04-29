ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Wailuku, Waiolani Subdivision Paving Project Notice, May 2022

mauicounty.gov
 3 days ago

Notice to Wailuku residents. The County of Maui, DPW, Highways Division, will be doing a...

mauicounty.gov

KITV.com

Construction starting on Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge

HONOLULU (KITV)- A blessing ceremony today for a new Ala Moana Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge Project that will be built in the kakaako area. Governor David Ige, officials from HDOT as well as Representative Scott Saiki discussed the plans and progress of the bridge. Some residents preferred a crosswalk to a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

House Bill appropriates $600 million to Hawaiian Home Lands for land purchases, rent relief, and lot development

HONOLULU (KITV4) - State lawmakers adopted a conference draft today that would allocate $600 million towards housing and land development for Native Hawaiians. The legislative conference committee convened regarding House Bill 2511, relating to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), adopted a conference draft (CD 1), which would appropriate $600 million to DHHL for lot development, purchase of lands and units, and mortgage and rent relief. The bill also includes a three year lapse date, subject to reporting and evaluation of progress by the Legislature.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

HART: Honolulu rail route to Civic Center costs $9.9B

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HART released its newest recovery plan on Friday, April 29 pegging the cost of a shortened rail route at nearly $10 billion. HART said the estimated cost to complete rail to Civic Center instead of Ala Moana is $9.1 billion plus another $785 million in financing costs. The total would be to […]
HONOLULU, HI
Thrillist

Honolulu Now Requires 90-Day Rentals Outside of Resort Areas

Are you planning a month-long getaway to Hawaii? Don't count on Airbnb for your accommodations in Honolulu. The island has recently enacted a law prohibiting short-term rentals of less than 90 days, beginning October 23. Earlier this week, Honolulu City Council approved the bill to restrict residential areas from renting...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for eastern areas of Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect until 12:15 AM Monday for the island of Maui. Shortly after 9 PM, radar indicated heavy persisting over portions of windward Maui and along the slopes of Haleakala. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Areas affected include: Keanae, Nahiku, […]
Community Policy