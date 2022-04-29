Wailuku, Waiolani Subdivision Paving Project Notice, May 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) - State lawmakers adopted a conference draft today that would allocate $600 million towards housing and land development for Native Hawaiians. The legislative conference committee convened regarding House Bill 2511, relating to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), adopted a conference draft (CD 1), which would appropriate $600 million to DHHL for lot development, purchase of lands and units, and mortgage and rent relief. The bill also includes a three year lapse date, subject to reporting and evaluation of progress by the Legislature.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO