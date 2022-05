You may already know that making your home more eco-friendly can increase your return on investment, but did you know that some environmental features can also help a home sell more quickly or raise its value? Today’s home buyers have a new set of priorities when shopping for a home. According to a Zillow survey, more than 60 percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 34 and more than 50 percent of adults between the ages of 35 and 54 believe that climate change will have an impact on their future homes.

