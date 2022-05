After losing their second series of the season at Texas A&M two weeks ago, Arkansas baseball bounced back to take two-of-three from Ole Miss at Baum-Walker Stadium to move to 14-7 in SEC play and a two-game lead in the SEC West standings with three conference series remaining. The Razorbacks dropped the first game of the series to Ole Miss on Friday but were able to take the final two games in front of a national audience. Tied at 3-3 heading to the bottom of the 9th inning, Jace Bohrofen and Braydon Webb reached base with one out, which gave Kendall Diggs...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO