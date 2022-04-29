To the rescue: Two ‘heroes’ save lamb from side of cliff

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
The body of a Wisconsin surgeon was found “partially buried” after the ground beneath her collapsed during a hike and she fell down an embankment, authorities have revealed. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a 30-year-old cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health,...
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
THIS is the terrifying moment when a couple escaped a crocodile by the skin of its teeth - after it jumped into their fishing boat. Kathryn Dyball and her fiancé Cameron Bates were fishing off their 15ft boat near Koolan Island, in the Northern Territory in March. The pair...
The rescue of this donkey by Animal Aid Unlimited is not only heartwarming, but it reminds us all that animals deserve the same love, care, and respect we do. When rescuers found him, he could barely walk due to the rope and plastic that were cutting deep into his legs. Abandoning any animal is beyond cruel, but to leave them in a state like this is heartbreaking! Thankfully, the rescue team arrived, loaded him onto the trailer, and transported him to the shelter for some much-needed care.
A FAMILY have shared footage of their terrifying encounter with a huge great white shark which circled their boat for more than an hour. David Tuckfield, his wife Tanya and their 14-year-old son Shelby were out fishing when the large beast approached their vessel off the coast of Perth, Western Australia, last Friday.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A family's new puppy is already worth its weight in gold. Adam Clark, 51, brought home Ollie, a Lagotto Romagnolo, as a surprise for his nine-year-old daughter Alicia Clark last month. The Lagotto Romagnolo is a breed known for its truffle hunting skills. On March 30, Ollie's owners decided to...
A California woman survived six days trapped in a snowy wilderness by rationing a six pack of yoghurts and eating one of them a day. Sheena Gullett, 52, also ate snow to keep herself hydrated after she and pal Justin Honich, 48, got trapped by a blizzard while driving down a dirt road near Little Valley in northern California April 14.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Medical Examiner identified the bodyboarder who died Wednesday off Waialae Beach Park as 44-year-old Robert Szymanski of Honolulu. Just before 5 p.m. on April 27, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call for a missing bodyboarder off Kahala Beach.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
A MISSING toddler has been found dead in a creek about a mile from where he was last seen in pajamas. The body of little Noah Alan Jordan, 1, was found Monday morning after being last seen inside a mobile home in the Cutler Estates, in Kent County, Michigan, at around 11am on Sunday.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 23, police opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 19-year-old man died with an apparent gunshot wound. The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed on Thursday that the victim is Suliasi Pakileata of Honolulu. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at around 7:45 p.m. and the patient was pronounced dead at the parking […]
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Police have advised dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead in a forest in case they are poisoned. Dorset Police said a dead buzzard was found in the Ashmore area of Dorset, though its cause of death is yet to be determined. The poisoning of three white-tailed eagles...
