Tennessee redshirt freshman offensive lineman Nick Edwards has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 324-pound Edwards made the announcement on Monday. “I would like to stat by thanking the staff and my teammates at the University of Tennessee, especially coach (Josh) Heupel and coach (Glen) Elarbee, for giving me this opportunity,” Edwards announced. “This has been an amazing opportunity that has taught me so much.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO