Altrusa celebrates 31st birthday in Cove

‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day. – The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
Jim Horn, CEO of The Tri-M Group, receives the Distinguished Service Award.Image via the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. The YMCA of Greater Brandywine has announced the recipients of its three highest awards: the Service to Youth Award, the Community Partner Award, and the Distinguished Service Award. All three award recipients have supported and advanced YGBW’s core pillars of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
With lots of parents in the Crossroads still working their tails off through the summer, it's comforting to know that there are organizations in our community that cater to keeping our kids educated, engaged, and most importantly, entertained while we work. The Crossroads is BLESSED with plenty of activities for...
The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament benefits a support group that serves those affected by autism in Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.
The Stephens County Frontier Days is returning to Breckenridge after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s event will feature a venue change from past years. This year, the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Stephens County Rodeo Association, and Frontier Days will...
Rolling Meadows Golf Course will be the site of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble on Friday. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Cost to play will be $100 per person and $400 per team of four. That rate includes green...
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple community came out in full force for the Lil’ Bit O’ Bloomin’ Festival on Saturday. Once referred to as Bloomin' Temple, the new festival is the first of its kind in the city since 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and...
BELTON, Texas — Saturday was a special day in Belton because for the first time in a couple years, Boots and Bandanas was back on. After COVID-19 canceled the last two years, family and friends finally were able to gather today in the name of philanthropy. The event raised...
Comments / 0