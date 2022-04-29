ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reddies Fall in First Round of GAC Championships

hsusports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, Arkansas – After defeating Southern Arkansas in last year's first round of the GAC Tournament, 4-0, the fifth seeded Henderson State Reddies got a taste of their own medicine, getting knocked out by the No. 4 Muleriders, 4-0. Mulan Kamoe and Georjemah Row earned their 12th victory as...

