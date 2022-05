After a forgettable first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, Iowa found its resolve early and then again late in the second game of the doubleheader to capture the series from the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 5-3 extra-innings win. With the win, Iowa has now secured three consecutive Big Ten series and four of the five conference series the Hawkeyes have played thus far. Redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony delivered a first-inning blast to start the scoring for the Hawkeyes as Iowa’s designated hitter. Redshirt sophomore first baseman Peyton Williams added a two-run homer in the third to score himself and Kyle Huckstorf and Iowa...

