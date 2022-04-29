ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Response to Dr. Bindelglass’ Letter of April 24 Re South Park

Cover picture for the articleDr. Bindelglass’ letter supporting the sale of South Park claimed that I changed my mind regarding the sale. Not sure how and why that assertion came about since I was never asked about it. Let me set the records straight:. 1. At the Public Hearing I spoke on...

Vox

The Supreme Court rules that cruel laws must still be enforced

United States v. Vaello Madero, which the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, is a heartbreaking case. It asks whether many of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans can be cut off by their own government simply because they live in the wrong part of the United States. But Vaello Madero...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Congress Won't Legalize Pot Anytime Soon, but It Could Protect Marijuana Businesses by Passing Banking Reform

State-licensed recreational marijuana sales began today in New Jersey, one of 18 states that have legalized cannabis for adults 21 or older. Those states account for more than two-fifths of the U.S. population, and another 19 have legalized marijuana for medical use, meaning three-quarters of the states have retreated from a blanket ban. According to the latest Gallup poll, more than two-thirds of Americans think marijuana should be legal. Yet the federal government still prohibits marijuana use for any purpose, and it is very unlikely that will change anytime soon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

America's weed legalization: five things to know

As pot smokers prepare to light up for "4/20" -- the annual counter-cultural celebration of cannabis held on April 20 -- the United States' legalization experiment blazes ahead. Just a few conservative states such as Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska have held off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New Hampshire Bulletin

House committee proposes overhaul of Sununu-backed workforce housing legislation

House Republicans have made significant changes to a workforce housing bill championed by Gov. Chris Sununu, throwing the future of the bill into doubt.  An amendment to Senate Bill 400 recommended by the House Municipal and County Affairs Committee last week would remove a proposal to give preferential state infrastructure funding to towns that speed […] The post House committee proposes overhaul of Sununu-backed workforce housing legislation appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Watauga Democrat

Pennsylvania House of Representatives passes package of bills that would reverse ban on fracking in Delaware River Basin

Harrisburg, Pa.--The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Monday passed a package of legislation that would increase fossil fuel energy production in the state. This package of bills would significantly diminish the strength of the Delaware River Basin Compact (DRBC), an inter-state agreement between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware which created a commission to oversee regulations in the Delaware River. It would also increase Pennsylvania’s power in voting within the commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

