Springfield, MO

Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak’s closure in January

KYTV
 3 days ago

Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

Teachers call for change at public education support rally in Nixa

NIXA, Mo.– Educators from across the Ozarks are calling on state lawmakers to address several education issues, including a pay raise for faculty. Those in support gathered Friday in Nixa for a public education support rally. They are calling the movement, “Missouri Public Education Priority #1.” Teachers from Nixa worked to organize the event that […]
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Senator Josh Hawley wants public audit of Twitter bans

Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak's closure in January. A new program for people living with developmental disabilities starts in Springfield. The goal: fill a void after a similar program abruptly shut down in January.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

How to volunteer, help, and donate to those affected by Andover tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you are looking for resources, trying to join clean-up efforts, or want to donate, those links are below. Resources for the affected: The United Way of the Plains has set up a disaster relief fund where you can donate to those displaced or otherwise affected by Friday’s tornado in Andover. The United Way also has an in-person setup at Wheatland Elementary, just outside of where the tornado hit, though it closed at 5 p.m. Saturday.
ANDOVER, KS
KYTV

Rain today, some severe weather tonight

Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study. The Springfield City Council will be discussing $160 thousand in grant funds at tonight's meeting. The money would go toward a big study to determine the future of Lake Springfield and the James River Power Station.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Adults run around Springfield hunting a keg…for a good cause

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greater Ozarks Charity held its 5th annual Easter Keg Hunt to help support kids who are less fortunate around Christmas. Mandy Hart with Greater Ozarks Charity said the event, which features a raffle and silent auction, has raised more and more money each year. “In 2020, we raised around $1,500 and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Springfield, Missouri, is based on the enjoyment of family, friends, and life's authentic moments as the heart of the Ozarks. Springfield is a location you will enjoy while feeling right at home, with intriguing sights, a diversified culinary scene, distinctive shopping, and a tribute to classic Americana heritage. The city is brimming with wonderful delicacies served in a range of chef-owned restaurants, with everything from white tablecloths and crystal glasses to checkered vinyl and plastic cups on offer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Loma Linda, Mo.; Redings Mill Fire assisted by Mo./Okla./Kan. departments

Looking from behind Joplin Fire Training Chief Dustin Lunow as firefighters work on the second floor area fire. Here the roof has collapsed above the two car garage. LOMA LINDA, Mo. — Just before 10:45 a.m. Friday Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in Loma Linda, 5700 block Pine Tree Circle. Google Map, 5774...
LOMA LINDA, MO
KYTV

Storms expected overnight across the Ozarks

Lake Ozark police seek man accused of biting off man's ear, 'extreme danger' warned.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

