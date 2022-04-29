Restoring Hope starts new Springfield program in response to Daybreak’s closure in January

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you are looking for resources, trying to join clean-up efforts, or want to donate, those links are below. Resources for the affected: The United Way of the Plains has set up a disaster relief fund where you can donate to those displaced or otherwise affected by Friday’s tornado in Andover. The United Way also has an in-person setup at Wheatland Elementary, just outside of where the tornado hit, though it closed at 5 p.m. Saturday.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO