Draft-Legal Sprint Triathlon and Aquathlon National Titles Crowned at Second Day of USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival Presented by Toyota
IRVING, Texas — Nearly 700 age group multisport athletes raced for U.S. national titles in the Draft-Legal Sprint Triathlon National Championships and Aquathlon National Championships on Friday in Irving, Texas, on day two of the 2022 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival Presented by Toyota. Bringing together six...www.teamusa.org
Comments / 0