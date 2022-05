Attribution: Prehistoric Tree reflections by Chris Denny; CC-BY-SA-2.0 At one time, Kentucky was covered by a shallow and warm sea. According to scientists, the geology of Kentucky began more than one billion years ago during the Precambrian period which is the earliest part of Earth's history. It was during the Paleozoic Era (500 to 250 million years ago) that shallow seas covered the area and deposited rocks and fossils. Rocks like limestone, dolomite, and shale were prevalent.

