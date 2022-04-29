ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mental Wellness Advice For Louisiana Residents

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how long you’ve lived in Louisiana, you’ve likely experienced some type of turmoil that led to emotional trauma. Whether you’re still ravished by hurricane Katrina or fell victim to the more recent hurricane, Ida, the physical, emotional, and financial impacts are overwhelming and ongoing. Add the global pandemic and...

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Louisiana

(Stacker) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
Does This Bird Live in Louisiana? Group Offers $12,000 for Proof

You know, Louisiana isn't called "The Sportsman's Paradise" because we love bowling and badminton. It's not that those aren't real and fun sports, it's just that the nickname comes from the immense amount of outdoor sports we have access to. It would be a difficult task to find a state that offers more opportunities to hunters and anglers for one simple reason: We've got more critters than we know what to do with! Deer, ducks, fish, hogs - we've got them all! In fact, we may even have a woodpecker that top US officials say doesn't even exist!
Louisiana State
Louisiana Health
Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
Mental Health
Health
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Organized Crime Cases on Drug Conspiracy Charges

Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Organized Crime Cases on Drug Conspiracy Charges. Louisiana – Two defendants involved in separate Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) cases were sentenced April 27, 2022, to ten and seven years on drug conspiracy charges in the Western District of Louisiana, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Lane Hardy performance cancelled

Garth Brooks is 'Callin' Baton Rouge.' He talked about his upcoming concert in Tiger Stadium. Rescue Rehome Repeat of south Louisiana is holding a pet adoption event in Denham Springs on Saturday, April 30.
Fireball 10 times brighter than full moon seen over Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, NASA says

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA reported. It was first spotted 54 miles (87 kilometers) above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi, officials said.
How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Louisiana Beaches You Need To Visit

Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think most people forget that we have beaches here too. I know I personally forget about this little fact. Now, I am not here telling you to skip your vacation to Destin this summer to stay a little closer to home. But if you are like me and sometimes you get a craving for some sun then these beaches will do the trick.
