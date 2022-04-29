On the lookout for a summer job?

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.

