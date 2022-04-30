ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Increased expression of RUNX3 inhibits normal human myeloid development

By Ana Catarina Menezes
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUNX3 is a transcription factor dysregulated in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). However, its role in normal myeloid development and leukemia is poorly understood. Here we investigate RUNX3 expression in both settings and the impact of its dysregulation on myelopoiesis. We found that RUNX3 mRNA expression was stable during hematopoiesis but decreased...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Mosaic attenuation in non-fibrotic areas as a predictor of non-usual interstitial pneumonia pathologic diagnosis

The new radiological diagnostic criteria for diagnosing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) seek to optimize the indications for surgical lung biopsy (SLB). We applied the new criteria to a retrospective series of patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) who underwent SLB in order to analyse the correlation between the radiological findings suggestive of another diagnosis (especially mosaic attenuation and its location with respect to fibrotic areas) and the usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) pathologic diagnosis. Two thoracic radiologists reviewed the HRCT images of 83 patients with ILD and SLB, describing the radiological findings and patterns based on the new criteria. The association of each radiological finding with radiological patterns and histology was analysed. Mosaic attenuation is highly prevalent in both the UIP and non-UIP pathologic diagnosis and with similar frequency (80.0% vs. 78.6%). However, the presence of significant mosaic attenuation (â‰¥"‰3 lobes) only in non-fibrotic areas was observed in 60.7% of non-UIP pathologic diagnosis compared to 20.0% in UIP. This finding was associated with other diagnoses different from IPF, mostly connective tissue disease-associated interstitial lung disease (CTD-ILD) and hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP). In our series of pathologically confirmed ILD, mosaic attenuation in non-fibrotic areas was a predictor of non-UIP pathologic diagnosis, and was associated with other diagnoses different from UIP, mostly CTD-ILD and HP. If confirmed in larger series, this finding could constitute a valuable tool for improving the interpretation of radiological.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
CHINA
Nature.com

Hypertension in connective tissue disease

It is well documented that connective tissue disease (CTD) is a type of autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, which can occur across various organ systems throughout the whole body. Although the clinical manifestations of CTD are different, studies have shown that different CTD diseases have similar pathogenesis, implying that different CTD diseases may have similar clinical outcomes. Recent population-based studies have demonstrated an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in patients with CTD compared with the control group, which is partially attributed to traditional cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension (HT), and that controlling the patients' blood pressure (BP) still constitutes one of the most effective means to prevent CVD. Although many studies have shown that the prevalence of HT in patients with CTD is higher than that in the general population, there is a lack of adequate data on the possible pathogenesis of HT. Also, the factors that promote the rise of BP, especially the relationship between connective tissue disease- hypertension (CTD-HT) and traditional cardiovascular risk factors (aging, sex, race, dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus, smoking, obesity, etc.), have not been fully confirmed. In this review, we explore the mechanisms that might lead to elevated BP in patients with CTD and the factors that contribute to elevated BP and the management of CTD-HT, and we focus on whether traditional cardiovascular risk factors, the disease, and the presence of related therapeutic drugs are associated with an increased risk of HT in patients with CTD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myeloid Leukemia#Runx3#Inhibition#Stem Cells#Normalization#Granulocytic#Aml#Kit
Nature.com

Domain memory effect in the organic ferroics

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

How to ensure the Human Cell Atlas benefits humanity

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Centre for Genomic Regulation, Barcelona, Spain. Bartha Maria Knoppers. McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Barbara Wold. California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: AMMI and GGE biplot analysis for yield performance and stability assessment of selected Bambara groundnut (Vigna subterranea L. Verdc.) genotypes under the multi-environmental trials (METs)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01411-2, published online 23 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the title of the paper, where the word "trials" was incorrectly given as "trails". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Laboratory of Climate-Smart Food Crop...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome-wide autosomal, mtDNA, and Y chromosome analysis of King Bela III of the Hungarian Arpad dynasty

The Data Availability section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Data Availability section now reads:. The datasets generated during and analysed during the current study are available in Zenodo, at https://zenodo.org/record/6367404#.YkRbTajTXIV. The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Chuan"‘Chao Wang and Cosimo Posth....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Probiotic supplementation for neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions: guidelines for future research

Our pilot RCT found that probiotic supplementation with the three-strain bifidobacterial product (B. breve M-16V, B. longum subsp. infantis M-63 and B. longum subsp. longum BB536) attenuates gut dysbiosis, increases stool short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) levels and improves the growth of head circumference in neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions (CGISC). In this article, we have provided guidelines for designing future multicentre RCTs based on the experience gained from our pilot RCT. The recommendations include advice about sample size, potential confounders, outcomes of interest, probiotic strain selection, storage, dose, duration and microbial quality assurance, collection of stool samples, storage and analysis and reporting. Following these guidelines will increase the validity of future RCTs in this area and hence confidence in their results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNAi efficacy is enhanced by chronic dsRNA feeding in pollen beetle

The wrong Supplementary DataÂ 1 was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct version. The html version of this article has been corrected. Institute of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Estonian University of Life Sciences, Tartu, Estonia. Jonathan Willow,Â Liina Soonvald,Â Silva Sulg,Â Riina...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Perianal fistula surgical closure in Crohn's disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. A multicentre patient-preference randomized control trial (PISA-II) included 94 patients with Crohn's disease and an active high perianal fistula assigned to surgical closure combined with short-term anti-TNF therapy (n"‰="‰38) or to anti-TNF therapy alone (n"‰="‰56). At 18 months, radiological healing (primary outcome) was more in the surgical group than in the anti-TNF group (32% versus 9%, P"‰="‰0.005), whereas there was no significant difference in clinical closure (secondary outcome) between the two groups (68% versus 52%). Perianal Disease Activity Index score was lower in the surgical group than in the anti-TNF group (P"‰="‰0.031). Adverse effects were similar in both treatment groups.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetics of cognitive performance, education and learning: from research to policy?

Genetic variation for ability and learning is ubiquitous in animals, including in humans for physical, cognitive and social abilities. Empirical evidence supporting the thesis that individual differences in humans for cognitive ability and socio-economic outcomes are in part due to genetic factors is overwhelming1. It is nicely summarised in Paige Harden's book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality"2. Genetic variation underlying human traits is the result of two genetic lotteries. Firstly, it is the lottery of who your biological parents are and secondly it is the lottery of which genetic variants you have inherited from your parents. The first explains a proportion of the differences between families whereas the latter explains a proportion of the differences between brothers and sisters. Nature is not fair, hence the title of Harden's book.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in liver transplantation

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Liver transplant recipients (n"‰="‰61) showed improved humoral immune response after a third BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (P"‰<"‰0.0001). The activated T cell counts and the levels of anti-RBD IgG and neutralizing antibodies were increased after the third dose (P"‰="‰0.008, P"‰<"‰0.0001 and P"‰<"‰0.0001, respectively). Adverse effects, reported by 37% of recipients, were mild.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A network approach to relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in the general population

Cannabis use characteristics, such as earlier initiation and frequent use, have been associated with an increased risk for developing psychotic experiences and psychotic disorders. However, little is known how these characteristics relate to specific aspects of sub-clinical psychopathology in the general population. Here, we explore the relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in a large general population sample (N"‰="‰2,544, mean age 29.2Â years, 47% women) by employing a network approach. This allows for the identification of unique associations between two cannabis use characteristics (lifetime cumulative frequency of cannabis use, age of cannabis use initiation), and specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms, while controlling for early risk factors (childhood trauma, urban upbringing). We found particularly pronounced unique positive associations between frequency of cannabis use and specific delusional experiences (persecutory delusions and thought broadcasting). Age of cannabis use initiation was negatively related to visual hallucinatory experiences and irritability, implying that these experiences become more likely the earlier use is initiated. Earlier initiation, but not lifetime frequency of cannabis use, was related to early risk factors. These findings suggest that cannabis use characteristics may contribute differentially to risk for specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms in the general population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Microbial signatures in pancreatic cancer

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Metagenomics of faecal and salivary samples from Japanese patients with treatment-naive pancreatic ductal carcinoma (PDAC) (n"‰="‰47) and individuals with non-PDAC as controls (n"‰="‰235) revealed 30 gut and 18 oral bacterial species, and 58 bacteriophages associated with PDAC. Among the gut bacterial species significantly (FDR"‰<"‰0.1) associated with PDAC were Veillonella spp. and Streptococcus spp., which were also enriched in Spanish (n"‰="‰57) and German (n"‰="‰43) patients with PDAC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Changes in 12-month outcomes over time for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular oedema and retinal vein occlusion

To identify whether the outcomes of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular oedema (DMO) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO) in routine clinical practice have changed over time. Methods. We analysed 12-month outcomes in treatment-naÃ¯ve eyes that started aflibercept or ranibizumab for nAMD (3802 eyes), DMO (975 eyes), Branch RVO...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Diagnostic performance of a 5-plex malaria immunoassay in regions co-endemic for Plasmodium falciparum, P. vivax, P. knowlesi, P. malariae and P. ovale

Commercial point-of-care tests remain insufficient for accurately detecting and differentiating low-level malaria infections in regions co-endemic with multiple non-falciparum species, including zoonotic Plasmodium knowlesi (Pk). A 5-plex chemiluminescent assay simultaneously measures pan-Plasmodium lactate dehydrogenase (pLDH), P. falciparum (Pf)-LDH, P. vivax (Pv)-LDH, Pf-histidine-rich protein-2 (HRP2), and C-reactive protein. We assessed its diagnostic performance on whole blood (WB) samples from 102 healthy controls and 306 PCR-confirmed clinical cases of Pf, Pv, Pk, P. malariae (Pm) and P. ovale (Po) mono-infections from Southeast-Asia. We confirm its excellent HRP2-based detection of Pf. Cross-reactivity of Pf-LDH with all non-falciparum species tested was observed (specificity 57.3%). Pv-LDH performance was suboptimal for Pv (93.9% sensitivity and 73.9% specificity). Poor specificity was driven by strong Pk cross-reactivity, with Pv-LDH detecting 93.9% of Pk infections. The pan-LDH-to-Pf-LDH ratio was capable of discerning Pv from Pk, and robustly differentiated Pf from Pm or Po infection, useful in regions with hrp2/3 deletions. We tested the platform's performance in plasma for the first time, with WB outperforming plasma for all analytes except Pv-LDH for Pk. The platform is a promising tool for WB malaria diagnosis, although further development is warranted to improve its utility in regions co-endemic for multiple non-falciparum species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How should we report the foveal status in eyes with "macula-off" retinal detachment?

Whilst pre- and postoperative multimodal imaging technologies including optical coherence tomography (OCT) have investigated the morphological correlates of worsened visual outcomes in rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) with foveal involvement, the nomenclature has adhered to the traditional ophthalmoscopy-based and rather vague term "macula-off". This article appraises the current literature with regard to the preoperative assessment and nomenclature of the foveal status in macula involving retinal detachment (MIRD). A literature review of recent publications assessing functional or morphological outcomes in MIRD was conducted, using the search terms "fovea-off" or "macula-off". The search date was April 28th, 2021. Original studies in English language were included. Case reports, review articles or letters were excluded. Forty relevant articles (range of publication dates: July 29th, 2020 - April 18th, 2021) were reviewed to assess the diagnostic modalities used, morphological parameters assessed, and any specific nomenclature introduced to specify the extent of macular detachment. The results suggest widespread variability and inconsistencies with regard to the preoperative assessment, diagnostic modalities and nomenclature used to describe the foveal status in eyes with RRD termed "macula-off". The extent of macular detachment may be classified by a wide range of morphological parameters, including the height of foveal detachment and the ETDRSÂ grid as overlay tool in OCT devices. There is a scientific and clinical need for an updated nomenclature for eyes with "macula-off" RRD. Preoperative OCT findings should be reported on a regular and standardized basis in order to establish a consensus how to report the foveal status in eyes with MIRD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Associations between serum levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, corticotropin releasing hormone and mental distress in vitiligo patients

Vitiligo is clinically characterized by the appearance of non-symptomatic depigmented macules, but the disorder is highly correlated with a wide range of psychiatric disorders and psychological problems. The aim of our study was to investigate serum brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and corticotropin releasing hormone (CRH) levels in vitiligo patients and healthy controls in relation to the observed symptoms of depression and anxiety disorders. This study comprised 96 vitiligo patients and 96 healthy controls who filled out the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) scales. Serum levels of BDNF and CRH were measured using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technique. There was a significant increase of depression and anxiety scores in vitiligo patients as compared with healthy controls (P"‰<"‰0.05). The serum levels of BDNF were significantly lower in vitiligo patients than in healthy individuals (Z"‰="‰4.002; P"‰<"‰0.001), while the serum levels of CRH were markedly higher in cases than those in controls (Z"‰="‰3.764; P"‰<"‰0.001). The significant positive correlations between serum CRH levels and GAD-7, PHQ-9 scores were observed. However, the aforementioned psychometric scales did not correlate significantly with serum BDNF level. Vitiligo is associated with the depression and is closely linked with lower BDNF levels.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy