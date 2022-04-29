ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sr. Research Associate I, Cell Biology – ANAPTYSBIO INC – San Diego, CA

The Sr. Research Associate I will independently plan,...

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Biochemists Identify How Genome Organization Influences Cell Fate

University of California Riverside-led study identifies how blood stem cells maintain their fate. Understanding the molecular mechanisms that specify and maintain the identities of the human body’s more than 200 cell types is perhaps one of the most fundamental problems in molecular and cellular biology, with major implications for human disease management. Stem cells, which exist in every tissue of the body, play a critical role in the cell fate decision process.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What is Genomics?

Genomics is an interdisciplinary field of science that focuses on the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes. A genome is an organism’s complete set of DNA, including all of its genes. An organism’s genes direct the production of proteins with the assistance of enzymes and messenger molecules. Genomics contrasts with genetics, which refers to the study of individual genes and their roles in inheritance. Instead, genomics aims at the collective characterization and quantification of genes, their interrelations and influence on the organism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MiRNA-363-3p/DUSP10/JNK axis mediates chemoresistance by enhancing DNA damage repair in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Anthracycline-based chemotherapy resistance represents a major challenge in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). MiRNA and gene expression profiles (n"‰="‰47) were determined to uncover potential chemoresistance mechanisms and therapeutic approaches. An independent correlation between high expression of miRNA-363-3p and chemoresistance was observed and validated in a larger cohort (n"‰="‰106). MiRNA-363-3p was shown to reduce doxorubicin-induced apoptosis and tumor shrinkage in in vitro and in vivo experiments by ectopic expression and CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout in DLBCL cell lines. DNA methylation was found to participate in transcriptional regulation of miRNA-363-3p. Further investigation revealed that dual specificity phosphatase 10 (DUSP10) is a target of miRNA-363-3p and its suppression promotes the phosphorylation of c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK). The miRNA-363-3p/DUSP10/JNK axis was predominantly associated with negative regulation of homologous recombination (HR) and DNA repair pathways. Ectopic expression of miRNA-363-3p more effectively repaired doxorubicin-induced double-strand break (DSB) while enhancing non-homologous end joining repair and reducing HR repair. Targeting JNK and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 significantly inhibited doxorubicin-induced DSB repair, increased doxorubicin-induced cell apoptosis and tumor shrinkage, and improved the survival of tumor-bearing mice. In conclusion, the miRNA-363-3p/DUSP10/JNK axis is a novel chemoresistance mechanism in DLBCL that may be reversed by targeted therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Rare and misincorporated DNA N-methyladenine is a hallmark of cytotoxic stresses for selectively stimulating the stemness and proliferation of glioblastoma cells

The entity of DNA N6-methyladenine (6mA) in mammals remains elusive and subsequently its roles in diseases are poorly understood. Here we exploited a bacterial DNA contamination-free and ultrasensitive UHPLC-MS/MS assay to reassess DNA 6mA in human glioblastomas and unveiled that DNA 6mA (~0.08"‰ppm) is extremely rare. By the use of two independent heavy stable isotope-labeling strategies, we further prove that the observed 6mA is solely generated by DNA polymerase-mediated misinocorporation. In vitro experiments point toward that the generation of misincorporated DNA 6mA is associated with the cellular stresses-caused release of RNA N6-methyladenine (m6A) nucleoside, which is profoundly inhibited by hypoxia milieu. Consistently, compared with normal brain tissues, DNA 6mA decreases in hypoxic human gliomas. Our data also strongly support that rare DNA 6mA rather than relatively abundant DNA 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine is a hallmark of poor prognosis of IDH1/2 mutation-absent glioblastoma patients, reflecting the incidence of cytotoxic stresses and subsequent release of m6A nucleoside. The released m6A nucleoside may selectively preserve a subset of the glioblastoma cells and stimulate their stemness and proliferation. Noteworthily, demethylation-inhibiting IDH1 mutation increases the DNA 6mA content in human gliomas, but the depletion of the demethylase candidate ALKBH1 fails to do so, together suggesting the presence of other unknown 6mA demethylase for erasing misincorporated DNA 6mA. This is the first report on the identification of the misincorporated 6mA together with its origin and roles in diseases.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists detail brain dynamics implicated in neurological conditions

When you daydream, or ruminate on something bothersome, or ponder the past, or plan for the future, the part of your brain most engaged is the default mode network, or DMN, which includes part of the prefrontal cortex. Scientists have long hypothesized that changes to DMN dynamics play major roles in certain behaviors, such as those associated with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder; and diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's; and conditions such as depression and autism.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Discovery of lignin-transforming bacteria and enzymes in thermophilic environments using stable isotope probing

Characterizing microorganisms and enzymes involved in lignin biodegradation in thermal ecosystems can identify thermostable biocatalysts. We integrated stable isotope probing (SIP), genome-resolved metagenomics, and enzyme characterization to investigate the degradation of high-molecular weight, 13C-ring-labeled synthetic lignin by microbial communities from moderately thermophilic hot spring sediment (52"‰Â°C) and a woody "hog fuel" pile (53 and 62"‰Â°C zones). 13C-Lignin degradation was monitored using IR-GCMS of 13CO2, and isotopic enrichment of DNA was measured with UHLPC-MS/MS. Assembly of 42 metagenomic libraries (72"‰Gb) yielded 344 contig bins, from which 125 draft genomes were produced. Fourteen genomes were significantly enriched with 13C from lignin, including genomes of Actinomycetes (Thermoleophilaceae, Solirubrobacteraceae, Rubrobacter sp.), Firmicutes (Kyrpidia sp., Alicyclobacillus sp.) and Gammaproteobacteria (Steroidobacteraceae). We employed multiple approaches to screen genomes for genes encoding putative ligninases and pathways for aromatic compound degradation. Our analysis identified several novel laccase-like multi-copper oxidase (LMCO) genes in 13C-enriched genomes. One of these LMCOs was heterologously expressed and shown to oxidize lignin model compounds and minimally transformed lignin. This study elucidated bacterial lignin depolymerization and mineralization in thermal ecosystems, establishing new possibilities for the efficient valorization of lignin at elevated temperature.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Nanotechnology enables visualization of RNA structures at near-atomic resolution

We live in a world made and run by RNA, the equally important sibling of the genetic molecule DNA. In fact, evolutionary biologists hypothesize that RNA existed and self-replicated even before the appearance of DNA and the proteins encoded by it. Fast forward to modern day humans: science has revealed that less than 3% of the human genome is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that in turn are translated into proteins. In contrast, 82% of it is transcribed into RNA molecules with other functions, many of which still remain enigmatic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening the Toxoplasma kinome with high-throughput tagging identifies a regulator of invasion and egress

Protein kinases regulate fundamental aspects of eukaryotic cell biology, making them attractive chemotherapeutic targets in parasites like Plasmodium spp. and Toxoplasma gondii. To systematically examine the parasite kinome, we developed a high-throughput tagging (HiT) strategy to endogenously label protein kinases with an auxin-inducible degron and fluorophore. Hundreds of tagging vectors were assembled from synthetic sequences in a single reaction and used to generate pools of mutants to determine localization and function. Examining 1,160 arrayed clones, we assigned 40 protein localizations and associated 15 kinases with distinct defects. The fitness of tagged alleles was also measured by pooled screening, distinguishing delayed from acute phenotypes. A previously unstudied kinase, associated with a delayed phenotype, was shown to be a regulator of invasion and egress. We named the kinase Store Potentiating/Activating Regulatory Kinase (SPARK), based on its impact on intracellular Ca2+ stores. Despite homology to mammalian 3-phosphoinositide-dependent protein kinase-1 (PDK1), SPARK lacks a lipid-binding domain, suggesting a rewiring of the pathway in parasites. HiT screening extends genome-wide approaches into complex cellular phenotypes, providing a scalable and versatile platform to dissect parasite biology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergence in the ABA gene regulatory network underlies differential growth control

The phytohormone abscisic acid (ABA) is a central regulator of acclimation to environmental stress; however, its contribution to differences in stress tolerance between species is unclear. To establish a comparative framework for understanding how stress hormone signalling pathways diverge across species, we studied the growth response of four Brassicaceae species to ABA treatment and generated transcriptomic and DNA affinity purification and sequencing datasets to construct a cross-species gene regulatory network (GRN) for ABA. Comparison of genes bound directly by ABA-responsive element binding factors suggests that cis-factors are most important for determining the target loci represented in the ABA GRN of a particular species. Using this GRN, we reveal how rewiring of growth hormone subnetworks contributes to stark differences in the response to ABA in the extremophyte Schrenkiella parvula. Our study provides a model for understanding how divergence in gene regulation can lead to species-specific physiological outcomes in response to hormonal cues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Identification of a retinoic acid-dependent haemogenic endothelial progenitor from human pluripotent stem cells

The generation of haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) is a major goal for regenerative medicine. During embryonic development, HSCs derive from haemogenic endothelium (HE) in a NOTCH- and retinoic acid (RA)-dependent manner. Although a WNT-dependent (WNTd) patterning of nascent hPSC mesoderm specifies clonally multipotent intra-embryonic-like HOXA+ definitive HE, this HE is functionally unresponsive to RA. Here we show that WNTd mesoderm, before HE specification, is actually composed of two distinct KDR+ CD34neg populations. CXCR4negCYP26A1+ mesoderm gives rise to HOXA+ multilineage definitive HE in an RA-independent manner, whereas CXCR4+ ALDH1A2+ mesoderm gives rise to HOXA+ multilineage definitive HE in a stage-specific, RA-dependent manner. Furthermore, both RA-independent (RAi) and RA-dependent (RAd) HE harbour transcriptional similarity to distinct populations found in the early human embryo, including HSC-competent HE. This revised model of human haematopoietic development provides essential resolution to the regulation and origins of the multiple waves of haematopoiesis. These insights provide the basis for the generation of specific haematopoietic populations, including the de novo specification of HSCs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NEAT-seq: simultaneous profiling of intra-nuclear proteins, chromatin accessibility and gene expression in single cells

In this work, we describe NEAT-seq (sequencing of nuclear protein epitope abundance, chromatin accessibility and the transcriptome in single cells), enabling interrogation of regulatory mechanisms spanning the central dogma. We apply this technique to profile CD4 memory T cells using a panel of master transcription factors (TFs) that drive T cell subsets and identify examples of TFs with regulatory activity gated by transcription, translation and regulation of chromatin binding. We also link a noncoding genome-wide association study single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) within a GATA motif to a putative target gene, using NEAT-seq data to internally validate SNP impact on GATA3 regulation.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Orna Therapeutics to Present Novel, First-in-Class Circular RNA Data at Upcoming ASGCT 2022 Annual Meeting

First in vivo studies to demonstrate the potential of Orna's circular RNA (oRNA™) platform in cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA therapeutics, today announced multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting taking place in Washington, D.C., or virtually, from May 16 - 19, 2022. Oral presentations will describe Orna's pipeline for the first time, revealing key data on its in situ CAR (isCAR™) program, amongst others, and detail the development of a powerful, new screening platform (FoRCE™). Poster presentations will provide additional information on the development of delivery solutions for the isCAR platform and on the development of our muscle genetic disease program.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Statistical parametrization of cell cytoskeleton reveals lung cancer cytoskeletal phenotype with partial EMT signature

Epithelial"“mesenchymal Transition (EMT) is a multi-step process that involves cytoskeletal rearrangement. Here, developing and using an image quantification tool, Statistical Parametrization of Cell Cytoskeleton (SPOCC), we have identified an intermediate EMT state with a specific cytoskeletal signature. We have been able to partition EMT into two steps: (1) initial formation of transverse arcs and dorsal stress fibers and (2) their subsequent conversion to ventral stress fibers with a concurrent alignment of fibers. Using the Orientational Order Parameter (OOP) as a figure of merit, we have been able to track EMT progression in live cells as well as characterize and quantify their cytoskeletal response to drugs. SPOCC has improved throughput and is non-destructive, making it a viable candidate for studying a broad range of biological processes. Further, owing to the increased stiffness (and by inference invasiveness) of the intermediate EMT phenotype compared to mesenchymal cells, our work can be instrumental in aiding the search for future treatment strategies that combat metastasis by specifically targeting the fiber alignment process.
CANCER
Nature.com

Evolution of metamemory based on self-reference to own memory in artificial neural network with neuromodulation

The ability of humans to self-monitor and control their memory processes is called metamemory and has been widely studied as a component of metacognition in cognitive psychology. Metamemory in non-human animals has also been investigated in recent years, although it had been regarded as a truly unique characteristic of human memory. We attempt to evolve artificial neural networks with neuromodulation, which have a metamemory function. Our constructive approach is expected to contribute, by introducing a novel dimension of evolutionary plausibility, to the discussion of animal experiments to detect metamemory. In this study, we demonstrate the evolution of neural networks that have a metamemory function based on the self-reference of memory, including the analysis of the evolved mechanism of metamemory. In addition, we discuss the similarity between the structure of the evolved neural network and the metamemory model defined by Nelson and Narens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clostridium sporogenes uses reductive Stickland metabolism in the gut to generate ATP and produce circulating metabolites

Gut bacteria face a key problem in how they capture enough energy to sustain their growth and physiology. The gut bacterium Clostridium sporogenes obtains its energy by utilizing amino acids in pairs, coupling the oxidation of one to the reduction of another-the Stickland reaction. Oxidative pathways produce ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation, whereas reductive pathways are thought to balance redox. In the present study, we investigated whether these reductive pathways are also linked to energy generation and the production of microbial metabolites that may circulate and impact host physiology. Using metabolomics, we find that, during growth in vitro, C. sporogenes produces 15 metabolites, 13 of which are present in the gut of C. sporogenes-colonized mice. Four of these compounds are reductive Stickland metabolites that circulate in the blood of gnotobiotic mice and are also detected in plasma from healthy humans. Gene clusters for reductive Stickland pathways suggest involvement of electron transfer proteins, and experiments in vitro demonstrate that reductive metabolism is coupled to ATP formation and not just redox balance. Genetic analysis points to the broadly conserved Rnf complex as a key coupling site for energy transduction. Rnf complex mutants show aberrant amino acid metabolism in a defined medium and are attenuated for growth in the mouse gut, demonstrating a role of the Rnf complex in Stickland metabolism and gut colonization. Our findings reveal that the production of circulating metabolites by a commensal bacterium within the host gut is linked to an ATP-yielding redox process.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Human Body and Media Solutions

Do you wish to improve your drug discovery experimental setup? Ever wonder how to improve on cell line data. Explore your options with primary cells from multiple organs of the human body. Make the right choices for drug discovery. Learn more….
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Huge Genomics Study Makes Advances in Understanding Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a serious psychiatric disorder that starts in late adolescence or early adulthood and affects around 1 in 300 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In a paper published April 8 in Nature, specific genes were identified that could play important roles in the psychiatric disorder. In...
SCIENCE

