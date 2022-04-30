Celine Dion postpones tour again amid ongoing health battles

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO