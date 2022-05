A 14-year-old was shot Friday morning on Indianapolis’ east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 20 block of Wallace Lane shortly before 8 a.m. on a report of a person shot. There they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to Riley Hospital and his injuries are currently considered not to be life threatening.

