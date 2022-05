Evelyn R. Butcher, wife of former Shepherd College President Dr. James Butcher, died April 18, 2022 at Hospice of the Panhandle. She was 91 years old. Born in Moss, WV, on Nov. 14, 1930, to Roland and Inez Roe, Evelyn grew up in Cedarville and graduated from Normantown High School. She...