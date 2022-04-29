ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Microbiologists get grant to study biofilms guarding foodborne pathogen Listeria

By Jeff Mulhollem
The Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Microbiologists in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences have received a $605,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study how microbial biofilms protect Listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium that causes the deadly foodborne illness listeriosis. Jasna Kovac, Lester Earl and Veronica Casida...

www.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Discovery of aberrant protein that kills bacterial cells could help unravel mechanism of certain antibiotics

Biologists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory and their collaborators have discovered an aberrant protein that's deadly to bacteria. In a paper just published in the journal PLOS ONE, the scientists describe how this erroneously built protein mimics the action of aminoglycosides, a class of antibiotics. The newly discovered protein could serve as a model to help scientists unravel details of those drugs' lethal effects on bacteria—and potentially point the way to future antibiotics.
WILDLIFE
foodsafetynews.com

New Salmonella outbreak possibly linked to chicken under investigation by USDA

The USDA is investigating a new Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak but little information has been released. Chicken has been identified as the possible source for the pathogen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service. The agency has not released any information regarding the number of infected...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Biofilm#Listeria Monocytogenes#Pathogen#Penn State#Usda
Missouri Independent

E. coli outbreaks linked to leafy greens continue despite FDA, industry prevention efforts

This story was originally published by Investigate Midwest. After a series of E. coli outbreaks sickened more than 160 people who ate romaine lettuce in late 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched an investigation. Months later, in March 2020, the agency announced its plan to prevent toxic E. coli outbreaks linked to leafy […] The post E. coli outbreaks linked to leafy greens continue despite FDA, industry prevention efforts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

U.S. Reports Its First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu

(Reuters) - The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States has appeared in a person in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday. The person tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus and was involved in the culling of poultry...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Nanofiber-based biodegradable millirobot that can release drugs in targeted positions in the intestines

A nanofiber-based biodegradable millirobot called Fibot was successfully developed in research led by a scholar from City University of Hong Kong (CityU). Fibot can move in the intestines and degrade in response to the pH of its environment, thus releasing different drugs in different anchored positions. The research has shed light on the development of millirobots, with the potential application of the controlled release of drugs in targeted positions in the intestines. The research has also facilitated the development of biodegradable and adaptive devices with biomedical applications.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A lyophilized colorimetric RT-LAMP test kit for rapid, low-cost, at-home molecular testing of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens

Access to fast and reliable nucleic acid testing continues to play a key role in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the context of increased vaccine break-through risks due to new variants. We report a rapid, low-cost (~"‰2 USD), simple-to-use nucleic acid test kit for self-administered at-home testing without lab instrumentation. The entire sample-to-answer workflow takes"‰<"‰60Â min, including noninvasive sample collection, one-step RNA preparation, reverse-transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) in a thermos, and direct visual inspection of a colorimetric test result. To facilitate long-term storage without cold-chain, a fast one-pot lyophilization protocol was developed to preserve all required biochemical reagents of the colorimetric RT-LAMP test in a single microtube. Notably, the lyophilized RT-LAMP assay demonstrated reduced false positives as well as enhanced tolerance to a wider range of incubation temperatures compared to solution-based RT-LAMP reactions. We validated our RT-LAMP assay using simulated infected samples, and detected a panel of SARS-CoV-2 variants with successful detection of all variants that were available to us at the time. With a simple change of the primer set, our lyophilized RT-LAMP home test can be easily adapted as a low-cost surveillance platform for other pathogens and infectious diseases of global public health importance.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Inexpensive paper sensor accurately IDs pathogenic bacteria

Bacterial infections are the leading cause of disease and death worldwide; an ongoing public health problem exacerbated by slow or inaccurate diagnostics. Now NIBIB-funded scientists have engineered an inexpensive, paper-based test that can rapidly identify multiple types of bacteria. The research team at the University of Nebraska used a complex...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

New Info Behind Immune Response to TB Could Aid Vaccine Development

More than 1.7 billion people—or a quarter of the world’s population—are infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterial strain that causes tuberculosis (TB). For years, scientists have been working to develop an effective vaccine, but current TB vaccines are only partially protective. New research by a team including investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Harvard Chan) has identified helpful and unhelpful aspects of the immune response that determine whether the body can keep TB infections under control. The findings, which are published in Immunity, may be helpful for designing a more effective vaccine.
CANCER
Phys.org

Genomic studies open up a wealth of bioactive small molecules in insect-killing bacteria

When bacteria interact with other organisms, a myriad of bacterial natural products are involved. In most cases, it is not possible to trace which bacterial strain produces which natural substance and what properties it has. And thus products such as colibactin from human intestinal bacteria involved in cancer development remain the exception rather than the rule.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antigen-bearing outer membrane vesicles as tumour vaccines produced in situ by ingested genetically engineered bacteria

The complex gastrointestinal environment and the intestinal epithelial barrier constrain the design and effectiveness of orally administered tumour vaccines. Here we show that outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) fused to a tumour antigen and produced in the intestine by ingested genetically engineered bacteria function as effective tumour vaccines in mice. We modified Escherichia coli to express, under the control of a promoter induced by the monosaccharide arabinose, a specific tumour antigen fused with the protein cytolysin A on the surface of OMVs released by the commensal bacteria. In mice, oral administration of arabinose and the genetically engineered E. coli led to the production of OMVs that crossed the intestinal epithelium into the lamina propria, where they stimulated dendritic cell maturation. In a mouse model of pulmonary metastatic melanoma and in mice bearing subcutaneous colon tumours, the antigen-bearing OMVs inhibited tumour growth and protected the animals against tumour re-challenge. The in situ production of OMVs by genetically modified commensal bacteria for the delivery of stimulatory molecules could be leveraged for the development of other oral vaccines and therapeutics.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study finds how Acinetobacter baumannii survives without water on hospital surfaces

The pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii can survive on hospital surfaces—without water—for months, an ability that has helped it become a leading cause of hospital-acquired infections. Now, a team of Vanderbilt University researchers has discovered a mechanism this bug uses to live in a dried-out state: It produces "hydrophilin" proteins...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Immune system culprit in severe COVID cases found

Yale researchers have identified a particular immune response pathway that leads to severe illness and death in people infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The study was published April 28 in the journal Nature. Researchers have known that once the COVID-19 virus infects the lungs it can trigger what has been...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Phys.org

New study 'exonerates' urban pests like rats as one-of-a-kind disease reservoirs

An international research team led by scientists at Georgetown University has found that city wildlife might pose less of a threat for future pandemics than once thought. In a study published on May 2nd in Nature Ecology and Evolution ("Urban-adapted mammal species have more known pathogens"), researchers set out to understand whether animals adapted to living in cities tend to have different viruses. The study was led by Greg Albery, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Biology at Georgetown University College of Arts and Sciences.
WASHINGTON, DC
scitechdaily.com

Coronavirus Particles Likely Travel Farther Than Thought – Infectious Up to 200 Feet

A study raises questions about how far droplets, like those that carry the virus that causes COVID-19, can travel before becoming harmless. A modeling study raises concerns about how far respiratory droplets may travel before becoming harmless, such as those that transmit the virus that causes COVID-19. Is it possible for virus-carrying airborne particles to stay infectious for more than 200 feet, or more than the length of a hockey rink?
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy