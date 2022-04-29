ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Balchem (BCPC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

By Motley Fool Transcribing
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Balchem (BCPC -3.44%) Greetings, and welcome to the Balchem Corporation fourth quarter 2022 financial results call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Martin Bengtsson, chief financial officer for Balchem. Thank you. You may...

www.fool.com

MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
SM Energy (SM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SM Energy (SM -1.11%) Welcome to SM Energy's first quarter 2022 results webcast. We are off to a great start this year. Before we get started on our prepared remarks, I'll remind you that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. I direct you to Slide 2 of the accompanying slide deck, Page 4 of the accompanying earnings release, and the risk factors section of our most recently filed 10-K and 10-Q, which describe risks associated with forward-looking statements that could cause actual results to differ.
